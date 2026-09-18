$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
07:30 AM • 744 views
In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine
03:33 AM • 9164 views
The EU will allocate €3.3 billion to Ukraine for missiles and drones — von der Leyen
02:25 AM • 21018 views
Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT
September 17, 10:40 PM • 24311 views
A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermathPhotoVideo
September 17, 08:28 PM • 21507 views
Abandoning support for Ukraine would mean a risk to the freedom of all of Europe — Merz
September 17, 05:01 PM • 45324 views
Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelter
Exclusive
September 17, 04:09 PM • 29311 views
Constant enemy strikes on logistics and drone terror — how this has affected the labor market
September 17, 03:38 PM • 22842 views
A unique mintage of "Chervona Ruta" coins was struck in Ukraine: what is depicted on themPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 17, 03:33 PM • 19077 views
Fuel prices are rising again: current prices and what to expect next
September 17, 02:39 PM • 34027 views
Kyiv and the region added to the high-risk zone: what will change for businesses and the population
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1.1m/s
67%
749mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy: China can stop the war, but is more on Russia's sideSeptember 17, 10:07 PM • 11898 views
"Winter Support" for residents of frontline areas: the Ministry of Social Policy clarified how to receive UAH 19,400September 17, 11:12 PM • 11541 views
Putin has ultimately turned the State Duma elections into a "referendum on the war" — CPDSeptember 18, 12:48 AM • 5410 views
63 countries supported the resolution on Ukraine's nuclear safety - Sybiha01:54 AM • 6990 views
What is celebrated on September 18 in Ukraine and around the world02:57 AM • 3982 views
Publications
Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will costPhoto07:12 AM • 1978 views
The NBU made a decision on the key policy rate: what it means for the economySeptember 17, 05:28 PM • 34005 views
Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelterSeptember 17, 05:01 PM • 45321 views
Kyiv and the region added to the high-risk zone: what will change for businesses and the populationSeptember 17, 02:39 PM • 34025 views
Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets UniversityPhotoSeptember 17, 11:17 AM • 39867 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Mohammed bin Salman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 57477 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 61238 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 54446 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 52874 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 56687 views
Actual
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
The Economist
The New York Times

In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

The airports in Lublin and Rzeszów temporarily suspended operations on September 18 due to military aviation activity. Poland’s air defenses were placed on alert.

In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine

In Poland, on the morning of September 18, the airports in Rzeszów and Lublin suspended operations due to russia's attacks on Ukraine. This was reported by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA), writes UNN.

Details

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) announced the temporary suspension of aviation operations at the airports in Lublin and Rzeszów due to military aviation activity.

Poland's Operational Command reported that air defense and radar reconnaissance systems had been placed on alert. It noted that these measures are preventive in nature and are aimed at protecting Polish airspace, particularly near areas of combat.

We remind you

On September 17, two sounds resembling explosions were heard in Łódź. The fire service attributed them to the flight of military aircraft and did not confirm any emergency.

Poland scrambled its aircraft and closed two airports due to Russia's attack on western Ukraine16.09.26, 10:18 • 4907 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland