In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine

In Poland, on the morning of September 18, the airports in Rzeszów and Lublin suspended operations due to russia's attacks on Ukraine. This was reported by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA), writes UNN.

Details

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) announced the temporary suspension of aviation operations at the airports in Lublin and Rzeszów due to military aviation activity.

Poland's Operational Command reported that air defense and radar reconnaissance systems had been placed on alert. It noted that these measures are preventive in nature and are aimed at protecting Polish airspace, particularly near areas of combat.

We remind you

On September 17, two sounds resembling explosions were heard in Łódź. The fire service attributed them to the flight of military aircraft and did not confirm any emergency.

Poland scrambled its aircraft and closed two airports due to Russia's attack on western Ukraine