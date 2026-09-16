Poland scrambled its aircraft and closed two airports due to Russia's attack on western Ukraine

On the morning of September 16, Poland scrambled military aircraft and suspended operations at the airports in Rzeszów and Lublin amid a Russian attack on Ukraine’s western regions. RMF24 reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to Poland’s Operational Command of the Branches of the Armed Forces, military aircraft began operating in the country’s airspace at around 7:00 a.m. Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were also placed on alert.

The command noted that these measures were preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring the security of Polish airspace.

Due to the need to ensure freedom of action for military aircraft, operations at the airports in Lublin and Rzeszów were temporarily suspended. The restrictions lasted several minutes.

At the same time, Poland’s Government Security Centre (RCB) sent a warning to residents of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships.

At around 7:30 a.m., it reported that the Russian attack on Ukraine had ended and that there was no threat to Polish territory.

Previously

Near Jarosławiec, the military retrieved a drone from the Baltic Sea. A preliminary examination confirmed its military purpose and Russian origin.

Poland strengthens its border with Ukraine and builds new fortifications due to the Russian threat