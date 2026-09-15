Poland strengthens its border with Ukraine and builds new fortifications due to the Russian threat

$44.620.0751.520.12
ukenru
12:55 PM • 7170 views
The cost of travel on commuter trains in Ukraine will increase — fares and when they will be introduced have become known
12:10 PM • 12595 views
Yermak’s obligation to wear an electronic ankle monitor was not extended
09:36 AM • 27542 views
The Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
07:51 AM • 36433 views
A victim of the morning Russian attack has died in Kyiv; 8 people were injuredPhoto
September 15, 04:54 AM • 65586 views
New details have emerged about NATO aircraft's first shootdown of a drone over Lithuania
September 15, 04:45 AM • 52076 views
In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%
September 15, 04:38 AM • 45358 views
In Russia, one of the main manufacturers of components for explosives completely halted operations after a drone attack – monitors
September 15, 04:29 AM • 34548 views
"Emmy Awards 2026" names the best series and actors of the year: who took home the top awards
September 15, 04:17 AM • 25593 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with drones overnight; there were strikes in 2 districts and one person was seriously injured
September 15, 02:39 AM • 22019 views
Kim Jong Un promised Putin "unchanging support" and Russia's victory in the "sacred war"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
3.8m/s
39%
748mm
Popular news
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhotoSeptember 15, 04:00 AM • 79592 views
An Iranian vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz; one person was killed - CNNSeptember 15, 06:15 AM • 29027 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: six people injured in two districtsSeptember 15, 06:30 AM • 41454 views
Under Fedorov, a position was created and a reservation was arranged within a day, while his salary and trips are paid for with donations, says the foundation's president07:50 AM • 16101 views
A Russian frigate fired signal flares at a helicopter of the Danish Armed Forces 08:43 AM • 20847 views
Publications
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhotoSeptember 15, 04:00 AM • 79993 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air RaidsSeptember 14, 04:13 PM • 73180 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 75531 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideoSeptember 14, 10:12 AM • 86040 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 86845 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Joe Biden
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Turkey
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selection11:29 AM • 13139 views
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 57688 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhotoSeptember 15, 12:05 AM • 64745 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safetySeptember 14, 11:05 PM • 55786 views
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret weddingSeptember 14, 10:06 PM • 51532 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59

Poland strengthens its border with Ukraine and builds new fortifications due to the Russian threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Poland is strengthening its border infrastructure due to the threat from Russia. Observation posts will be built in Dorohusk, Medyka, and Korczowa.

Poland strengthens its border with Ukraine and builds new fortifications due to the Russian threat

Poland has begun constructing new fortifications and strengthening checkpoints on the border with Ukraine due to the growing threat from Russia. This was reported by Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on the social network X and by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, writes UNN.

Details

The 18th Pontoon Bridge Regiment will reinforce the protection of infrastructure facilities near Poland's border with Ukraine.

Recent days have shown that Russia's actions pose a threat to the security of the whole of Europe. In accordance with a decision by our government, the infrastructure used by the Border Guard is being strengthened, in particular

- Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote.

As part of the "Eastern Shield" programme, servicemen from the 4th and 18th Engineer Regiments are developing border fortifications. Polish engineers are using special gabion barriers to build defensive bastions.

The Operational Command stated that observation posts would be built near Poland's border with Ukraine in Dorohusk, Medyka and Korczowa.

A Russian military drone was discovered off the coast of Poland14.09.26, 15:54 • 3796 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Korczowa
Polish Armed Forces
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Dorogusk
Europe
Ukraine
Poland