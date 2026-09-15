Poland strengthens its border with Ukraine and builds new fortifications due to the Russian threat

Poland has begun constructing new fortifications and strengthening checkpoints on the border with Ukraine due to the growing threat from Russia. This was reported by Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on the social network X and by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, writes UNN.

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The 18th Pontoon Bridge Regiment will reinforce the protection of infrastructure facilities near Poland's border with Ukraine.

Recent days have shown that Russia's actions pose a threat to the security of the whole of Europe. In accordance with a decision by our government, the infrastructure used by the Border Guard is being strengthened, in particular - Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote.

As part of the "Eastern Shield" programme, servicemen from the 4th and 18th Engineer Regiments are developing border fortifications. Polish engineers are using special gabion barriers to build defensive bastions.

The Operational Command stated that observation posts would be built near Poland's border with Ukraine in Dorohusk, Medyka and Korczowa.

A Russian military drone was discovered off the coast of Poland