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An Iranian vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz; one person was killed - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Iranian media reported a strike on a commercial vessel near Qeshm Island. One person was reportedly killed and four injured.

An Iranian vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz; one person was killed - CNN

Iranian state media reported that an Iranian commercial vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, September 12. The attack reportedly killed one person, CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center (UKMTO), another vessel was struck in the strait late Saturday by an unidentified projectile.

It was also reported that the strike allegedly occurred near Qeshm Island, the largest island in the Strait of Hormuz and the eastern part of the Persian Gulf. The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported that four people were injured.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India's Ministry of External Affairs reported that the Panama-flagged vessel MT El Gaia, with 14 Indians among its crew, was attacked off the coast of Oman.

Additionally

Before the beginning of the current crisis, about 20% of the world's maritime oil trade passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, even a partial resumption of shipping could affect global energy prices.

Previously

Saudi Arabia suspended operations of the strategic East-West oil pipeline following a drone attack that injured several people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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