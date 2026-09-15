In Russia, one of the main manufacturers of components for explosives completely halted operations after a drone attack – monitors

The Russian enterprise "Metafrax Chemicals" in the Perm Krai allegedly completely halted operations after a drone attack on September 11. This was reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the channel, around 10 UAVs hit the enterprise's facilities. The formalin, pentaerythritol, urea and hexamine production units, the nitrogen-oxygen station, and the main step-down substation were allegedly damaged.

The satellite image published by Exilenova+ allegedly shows damage to the roof and facade of the hexamine production workshop, as well as signs of impact near the main "Methanol" step-down substation.

The enterprise produces critical raw materials for explosives

Hexamine is used as a precursor in the production of RDX and HMX—explosive substances used, in particular, in munitions. According to Exilenova+'s estimate, "Metafrax Chemicals" accounts for between 70% and 100% of hexamine production in russia.

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Pentaerythritol, which is also produced by the enterprise, is used to obtain pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN)—an explosive substance used in detonators and other munitions components.

Formalin, meanwhile, is a raw material for the further production of hexamine and pentaerythritol. Thus, damage to several technological links at once may affect the enterprise's entire production cycle.

There is currently no official confirmation of the complete shutdown of "Metafrax Chemicals" or the reported extent of the damage.

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