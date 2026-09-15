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France says the US is secretly preparing for war with China and that NATO may collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2934 views

Jean-Luc Mélenchon said that the US is preparing for war with the PRC. He warned that France's refusal to support Washington could destroy NATO.

France says the US is secretly preparing for war with China and that NATO may collapse

The United States is allegedly secretly preparing for a full-scale armed conflict with China, while France’s refusal to support Washington could threaten NATO’s existence. This was stated by French presidential candidate from the far-left party Jean-Luc Mélenchon, BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Mélenchon, the United States seeks to preserve its global dominance, using not only economic pressure and tariffs but also preparing for a possible military confrontation with the People’s Republic of China.

The United States is now secretly preparing for war with China. If I become president of this Republic, we will never take part in this war

– Mélenchon said.

France discusses the possible collapse of NATO

The politician claims that Paris’s refusal to support Washington in a potential conflict with Beijing could lead to a serious crisis within the North Atlantic Alliance and even its dissolution.

At the same time, the claims cited by Mélenchon are his assessment and a statement about the intentions of the United States. The information provided contains no confirmation that Washington has decided to start a war with China.

Trump has sharply softened his stance toward China’s auto industry ahead of Xi’s visit and allowed factories to be opened, but there is a condition12.09.26, 08:30 • 4142 views

Stepan Haftko

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