The United States is allegedly secretly preparing for a full-scale armed conflict with China, while France’s refusal to support Washington could threaten NATO’s existence. This was stated by French presidential candidate from the far-left party Jean-Luc Mélenchon, BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Mélenchon, the United States seeks to preserve its global dominance, using not only economic pressure and tariffs but also preparing for a possible military confrontation with the People’s Republic of China.

The United States is now secretly preparing for war with China. If I become president of this Republic, we will never take part in this war – Mélenchon said.

France discusses the possible collapse of NATO

The politician claims that Paris’s refusal to support Washington in a potential conflict with Beijing could lead to a serious crisis within the North Atlantic Alliance and even its dissolution.

At the same time, the claims cited by Mélenchon are his assessment and a statement about the intentions of the United States. The information provided contains no confirmation that Washington has decided to start a war with China.

Trump has sharply softened his stance toward China’s auto industry ahead of Xi’s visit and allowed factories to be opened, but there is a condition