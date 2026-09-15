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NATO has begun discussing Article 5 because of Russian hybrid attacks, but Europe is still afraid of a tough response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

NATO allies are considering a response to sabotage, cyberattacks, and strikes by the Russian Federation. There is currently no consensus on invoking Article 5.

NATO has begun discussing Article 5 because of Russian hybrid attacks, but Europe is still afraid of a tough response

Against the backdrop of intensifying Russian attacks on critical infrastructure and defense enterprises, European NATO countries are discussing possible response measures, but are avoiding radical steps due to the risk of direct escalation with Russia. Politico reports this, citing NATO diplomats and European officials, according to UNN.

Details

Among the options is a discussion of whether hybrid attacks or a combination of them could serve as grounds for invoking Article 5 of NATO on collective defense. The allies are also considering strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure.

If you continue doing this, we will not only have response options... we will also continue supporting Ukraine

– NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, addressing Putin.

NATO has so far decided to "keep calm"

According to a senior NATO diplomat, pressure on the Alliance is increasing following recent incidents, including a Russian drone strike on a train near the Polish-Ukrainian border. However, he described the current strategy as "keeping calm and continuing... to support Ukraine."

Russia is restoring military bases in the Arctic and conducting missile drills there — Kallas14.09.26, 17:02 • 3068 views

Politico notes that concern is growing in Europe over sabotage, cyberattacks, and other actions that remain below the threshold of conventional war.

According to the publication, NATO does not yet have an official plan for responding to such incidents. Some allies are informally proposing defining a threshold beyond which a series of hybrid attacks could raise the question of invoking Article 5, but there is currently no consensus on this within the Alliance.

A calculated escalation by Putin to sow fear in Europe — Pistorius on the attack on a train near the Polish border14.09.26, 15:19 • 7828 views

Stepan Haftko

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