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"Emmy Awards 2026" names the best series and actors of the year: who took home the top awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2144 views

Widow's Bay won 14 awards and was named best comedy, while The Pitt won the drama category for the second year in a row. Jean Smart won for Hacks for the fifth time.

"Emmy Awards 2026" names the best series and actors of the year: who took home the top awards

The 78th Emmy Awards ceremony has concluded in Los Angeles, with the series "Widow's Bay" and "The Pitt" emerging as the main winners. Reuters and the Associated Press report, as UNN writes.

Details

For the second consecutive year, the medical drama "The Pitt" was named Best Drama Series. Its star, Noah Wyle, also won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the second year in a row.

Instead, the evening's main sensation was the comedy "Widow's Bay," which received a total of 14 awards and set a new Emmy record among comedy series.

Who won the main Emmys

"Widow's Bay" was named Best Comedy Series. Matthew Rhys received the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Kate O'Flynn won for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Stephen Root won for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Hiro Murai received the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Jean Smart was named Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the fifth consecutive time for her role as Deborah Vance in "Hacks." She became the first woman to win in this category for every season of a single series. Smart now has 8 Emmy Awards in total, allowing her to tie the record holders for the number of acting awards.

One of the main drama awards went to Rhea Seehorn, who was named Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Pluribus." The supporting acting awards in a drama went to Allison Janney for "The Diplomat" and Tom Pelphrey for "Task."

The best limited series was named "DTF St. Louis." Sally Field won in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Remarkably Bright Creatures," while Matthew Rhys earned another acting award—for his leading role in "The Beast in Me."

The film "Remarkably Bright Creatures" itself received the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.

"The Traitors" was named Outstanding Reality Competition Program, while "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" received the award in the category of Outstanding Variety Series.

A separate highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox. The ceremony in Los Angeles was hosted by "Law & Order" star Mariska Hargitay.

Thus, the main winners of the 2026 Emmys were "Widow's Bay" in the comedy segment and "The Pitt" among dramas, while Jean Smart achieved a historic feat with her fifth consecutive win for "Hacks."

Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"15.09.26, 04:08 • 7064 views

Stepan Haftko

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