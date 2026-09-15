French AASM HAMMER bombs, already used by the Air Force, will be integrated into Ukrainian Gripens

France is working on adapting AASM HAMMER guided aerial bombs for use with Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, which Ukraine is to receive. Defense Express reports this, citing Le Figaro, writes UNN.

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This refers to weapons that the Ukrainian Air Force is already using with Soviet MiG-29, Su-27, and Su-25 aircraft, as well as French Mirage 2000-5F fighters.

At the same time, Ukraine is to receive 16 Gripen C/Ds and another 16 Gripen Es, while the potential volume of further orders could reach 150 aircraft. Therefore, integrating AASM HAMMER onto these fighters would significantly expand the number of platforms capable of deploying such munitions.

Gripens could become one of the key platforms for HAMMER

Defense Express notes that the current AASM HAMMER carriers in the Ukrainian Air Force face limitations in terms of service life, numbers, and the availability of spare parts. In this context, the Gripen could become a more long-term solution.

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One of the main features of the AASM HAMMER is the use of solid-fuel boosters, while the new XLR version uses a turbojet engine. This allows the munitions to be launched from a lower altitude than conventional glide bombs, thereby reducing risks to the carrier aircraft.

France also plans not only to supply AASM HAMMER to Ukraine but also to localize their production. Against this backdrop, adapting the munitions for the Gripen appears to be part of a broader effort to standardize the Ukrainian Air Force’s weaponry.

In parallel, France wants to begin initial training for Ukrainian pilots on Rafale fighters, whose delivery to Ukraine is expected later.

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