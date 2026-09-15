Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"

American actress Jean Smart won her fifth Emmy for her leading role in the comedy series "Hacks" and made history. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

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Smart won in the category of "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" for her role as stand-up comedian Deborah Vance. The final season of "Hacks" was released this year.

Thus, Smart became the first actress in Emmy history to win this category for every season of a single series.

5 wins for one role

What a journey it has been! – Smart said from the stage, thanking the creators of the series.

The closest to her achievement was Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who received the Emmy for best actress in a comedy for 6 of the 7 seasons of the series "Veep."

Kate O'Flynn received another award of the evening. She was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Widow's Bay."

The 78th Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles is hosted by Mariska Hargitay, star of the series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." The winners are chosen by more than 27,000 members of the Television Academy.

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