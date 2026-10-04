Satellite images showing the aftermath of the SBU strike on the "Khanskaya" airfield in Adygea have appeared online

Satellite images have been published online that allegedly show the aftermath of a nighttime strike on the Russian military airfield "Khanskaya" in the Republic of Adygea. The images were released by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The attack on the airfield took place on the night of October 4. Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine said that the facility had been hit and reported the destruction of two Russian combat aircraft.

According to preliminary data from the SBU, these were a Su-35 fighter jet and a Su-34 frontline bomber. An ammunition depot on the airfield's grounds was also hit.

Satellite images have emerged

Satellite footage published by Exilenova+ shows signs of damage on the grounds of the military airfield following the nighttime attack.

At the same time, the published images alone do not currently make it possible to independently confirm the destruction specifically of the Su-34 and Su-35. The SBU previously released information about the loss of these aircraft.

The SBU struck two enemy fighter jets at an airfield in Adygea