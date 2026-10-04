The SBU struck two enemy fighter jets at an airfield in Adygea
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU reported an attack on the Khanskaya airfield in Adygea, 500 km from Ukraine. The drones struck two fighter jets and an ammunition depot.
The Security Service of Ukraine said it had struck Russian Su-35 and Su-34 fighter jets at the Khanskaya military airfield in Adygea, and that drones had also hit a Russian ammunition depot. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
This night, the Security Service of Ukraine successfully attacked the Khanskaya military airfield in the Republic of Adygea of the Russian Federation. The distance to the target is about 500 km
In particular, according to the available information, drones operated by the SBU’s Alpha Special Operations Center struck:
- Su-35 (a multirole fighter considered one of the most modern combat aircraft of the Russian Federation. Export cost: about $100 million);
- Su-34 (a fighter-bomber and a key aircraft of Russian tactical aviation. Export cost: about $50 million);
- an ammunition depot on the airfield’s premises.
Both aircraft are carriers of guided aerial bombs (KABs), which the enemy uses extensively along the front line and against Ukrainian cities. The SBU is systematically targeting military facilities of the Russian Federation, consistently reducing its ability to wage war against Ukraine. Enemy strikes on Ukrainian cities, civilian and critical infrastructure will not go unanswered
We would like to remind you
The Security Service of Ukraine struck a number of important Russian military facilities in the area of Taganrog in the Russian Federation. They included an FPV drone production facility, two UAV storage depots, and a tank containing fuel and lubricants.