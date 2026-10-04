The SBU struck two enemy fighter jets at an airfield in Adygea

The Security Service of Ukraine said it had struck Russian Su-35 and Su-34 fighter jets at the Khanskaya military airfield in Adygea, and that drones had also hit a Russian ammunition depot. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

This night, the Security Service of Ukraine successfully attacked the Khanskaya military airfield in the Republic of Adygea of the Russian Federation. The distance to the target is about 500 km - the post said.

In particular, according to the available information, drones operated by the SBU’s Alpha Special Operations Center struck:

Su-35 (a multirole fighter considered one of the most modern combat aircraft of the Russian Federation. Export cost: about $100 million);

Su-34 (a fighter-bomber and a key aircraft of Russian tactical aviation. Export cost: about $50 million);

an ammunition depot on the airfield’s premises.

Both aircraft are carriers of guided aerial bombs (KABs), which the enemy uses extensively along the front line and against Ukrainian cities. The SBU is systematically targeting military facilities of the Russian Federation, consistently reducing its ability to wage war against Ukraine. Enemy strikes on Ukrainian cities, civilian and critical infrastructure will not go unanswered - the post said.

We would like to remind you

The Security Service of Ukraine struck a number of important Russian military facilities in the area of Taganrog in the Russian Federation. They included an FPV drone production facility, two UAV storage depots, and a tank containing fuel and lubricants.