President of Yemen Announces Large-Scale Offensive Against the Houthis - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi announced an operation to liberate territories from the Houthis. The rebels said they had carried out strikes against Saudi Arabia.
Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi announced the beginning of a large-scale military operation against the Iran-backed Houthis. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.
Details
The government’s armed forces will continue the offensive "until the country is liberated from the control of the terrorist group
Meanwhile, the Houthis said they had launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh and the Khurais area of Saudi Arabia.
It is also reported that over the past 48 hours, they have advanced near the city of Taiz and moved closer to the last road connecting it with the port city of Aden. If they take control of it, Taiz could be surrounded.
Recall
Yemen's internationally recognized government called on the population to general mobilization to fight the Houthis and simultaneously offered amnesty to their fighters who defect to the government forces.