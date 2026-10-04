President of Yemen Announces Large-Scale Offensive Against the Houthis - Reuters

Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi announced the beginning of a large-scale military operation against the Iran-backed Houthis. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The government’s armed forces will continue the offensive "until the country is liberated from the control of the terrorist group - Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi said in a televised address.

Meanwhile, the Houthis said they had launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh and the Khurais area of Saudi Arabia.

It is also reported that over the past 48 hours, they have advanced near the city of Taiz and moved closer to the last road connecting it with the port city of Aden. If they take control of it, Taiz could be surrounded.

Recall

Yemen's internationally recognized government called on the population to general mobilization to fight the Houthis and simultaneously offered amnesty to their fighters who defect to the government forces.