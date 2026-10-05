The Taliban have begun purchasing weapons and drones from Belarus with Russia's assistance – media

The Taliban movement, which controls Afghanistan, has begun purchasing weapons and drones from Belarus. The deals are allegedly taking place with Russia's assistance, while India is acting as an intermediary and sponsor, Afghanistan International reports, citing five former senior Afghan officials, UNN writes.

Details

According to sources, contacts between Minsk and the Taliban intensified after the visit of Taliban Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob to Moscow in late May–early June. At that time, the parties concluded an agreement on military-technical cooperation.

One of the interlocutors, close to the Taliban, confirmed the agreements with Belarus and stated that the cooperation was taking place with Russia's involvement.

India may finance the purchases

According to sources, the Taliban became interested in new weapons and drones because of worsening relations with Pakistan. India, which also has tense relations with Islamabad, is allegedly financing these deals.

A similar arrangement was used under Afghanistan's previous government. At that time, India purchased helicopters from Belarus for Afghan forces and paid for the repair of military equipment at Belarusian enterprises.

At the same time, Minsk has recently been expanding contacts with the Taliban. In August, a delegation of 13 representatives of the movement visited Belarus, and the Taliban also approved the candidacy of a Belarusian ambassador on a non-resident basis.

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