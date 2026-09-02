Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The public diplomacy of the Republic of Belarus during Alexander Lukashenko’s presidency has strengthened ties with a number of authoritarian and totalitarian states around the world. These include not only Russia, but also Iraq, Libya, Syria, Venezuela, North Korea, Myanmar, Iran, and Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power. The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN reports.

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At the same time, the FIS noted that Lukashenko’s public friendship with dictators has one interesting pattern: Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi, the Assad family, Nicolás Maduro, and Ali Khamenei all eventually lost power or died under various circumstances.

Minsk is now drawing closer to North Korea, the Taliban, and Myanmar’s junta—that is, regimes that themselves are under sanctions, international isolation, or accusations of crimes against their own populations. Traditional partners—from the EU to the United States—remain inaccessible to Belarus. Over the past month, this isolation has become particularly noticeable. Foreign Minister Ryzhenkov announced preparations for a visa-free regime with North Korea, calling it “colorful and interesting.” Belarus also hosted a delegation from the Afghan Taliban, while Lukashenko publicly praised the leader of Myanmar’s junta, Min Aung Hlaing - the Ukrainian intelligence service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, North Korea is one of the poorest countries in the world. Its GDP per capita does not exceed $1,200, compared with nearly $10,000 in Belarus.

In addition, official Minsk tried not to publicize the Taliban’s visit: some members of the delegation are still listed as belonging to terrorist organizations by the Belarusian KGB.

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