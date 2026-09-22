In Samara, one of the largest refineries in the region, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, is on fire after an attack – ASTRA

In Russia’s Samara, a fire broke out at the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery overnight on September 22 following an attack. The damage to the facility is confirmed by an OSINT analysis of eyewitness photos and videos conducted by ASTRA, UNN reports.

Details

Local residents reported explosions in the Samara region overnight. Based on the geolocation and analysis of the published footage, ASTRA claims that the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery was the target of the attack.

The facility belongs to "Rosneft" and is one of the largest oil-refining facilities in the Samara region.

The refinery has already suspended operations several times following attacks

The Kuibyshev Oil Refinery has been repeatedly targeted by drones. In August 2025, the facility suspended operations following a strike, while in March 2024, damage to one of the units also led to a halt in the production cycle.

The Moscow Oil Refinery did not put fuel up for sale after a drone attack, media reports say

Before the current attack, the plant most recently suspended operations on June 10, 2026, as a result of another strike.

The day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukrainian strikes over the past week had knocked out more than 45% of Russia’s oil-refining capacity.

In Russia, a worsening fuel situation is expected, and crisis scenarios are already being prepared