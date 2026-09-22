In Russia, a worsening fuel situation is expected, and crisis scenarios are already being prepared

The Russian authorities have instructed officials to prepare scenarios in case of further deterioration of the fuel market situation, including measures to increase production and adjust imports of petroleum products. This is happening amid a gasoline shortage and the consequences of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, The Moscow Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

The relevant instruction was given to the relevant agencies and oil companies by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The Russian government is demanding that rapid-response measures be provided for in case the situation deteriorates further.

The authorities separately discussed supplying fuel to the most vulnerable regions, including Tuva, Khakassia, Yakutia, Novosibirsk Oblast, and Krasnoyarsk Krai.

Gasoline shortage intensifies in Russia

According to the gdebenzin service, by mid-September, AI-92 gasoline was unavailable at nearly 45% of Russian gas stations, while AI-95 was unavailable at 53%. At the end of August, these figures were 33% and 38%, respectively. Some filling stations also saw queues and restrictions on fuel sales.

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has attacked Russian oil refineries more than 70 times, and dozens of facilities have been damaged. In August alone, six major plants shut down for repairs. According to EA Analytics, oil refining volumes in Russia fell to their lowest level since 2002 due to the disruptions.

Amid the shortage, Russia sharply increased fuel purchases from Belarus. From January through August, 866,000 tonnes of gasoline were imported from there—23 times more than during the same period last year. Supplies of diesel fuel increased 5.4-fold, to 570,000 tonnes.

According to Rosstat, as of September 15, gasoline in Russia had become, on average, 21% more expensive than in December 2025.

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