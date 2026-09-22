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Russians simultaneously attacked industrial enterprises in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad; there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2118 views

Industrial enterprises in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad were attacked. At least three people were wounded in Dnipro, and fires broke out.

Russians simultaneously attacked industrial enterprises in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad; there are wounded

Russian forces attacked industrial enterprises overnight in three cities of Dnipropetrovsk region at once — Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Pavlohrad. At least three people were injured in Dnipro, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, medical workers are providing all those affected with the necessary assistance.

The strikes on industrial enterprises caused fires. Information about possible casualties in Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad is being clarified.

Hanzha stressed that the threat to the region persists and urged residents to remain in safe places until the air raid alert ends.є=

Russia attacked a gas station in the Zhytomyr region twice in the morning - is the highway open21.09.26, 13:23 • 5322 views

Stepan Haftko

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