Russians simultaneously attacked industrial enterprises in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad; there are wounded

Russian forces attacked industrial enterprises overnight in three cities of Dnipropetrovsk region at once — Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Pavlohrad. At least three people were injured in Dnipro, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

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According to him, medical workers are providing all those affected with the necessary assistance.

The strikes on industrial enterprises caused fires. Information about possible casualties in Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad is being clarified.

Hanzha stressed that the threat to the region persists and urged residents to remain in safe places until the air raid alert ends.є=

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