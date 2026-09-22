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The United States is purchasing more than $10 million worth of Ukrainian Raybird reconnaissance drones: what has so interested the Americans about them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The Pentagon ordered Ukrainian company Skyeton’s ACS-3 Raybird reconnaissance drones for $10.64 million. The drones can cover up to 2,500 km and fly for 24 hours.

The United States is purchasing more than $10 million worth of Ukrainian Raybird reconnaissance drones: what has so interested the Americans about them

The U.S. Department of Defense has signed a contract to procure Ukrainian ACS-3 Raybird reconnaissance drones manufactured by Skyeton, worth $10.64 million. The drones have already carried out thousands of combat missions in Ukraine, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

The number of drones ordered and the list of accompanying equipment have not been disclosed. The contract is to be completed by December 15, 2026.

The Raybird is actively used by the Ukrainian military. As of March 2026, the drones had logged more than 350,000 flight hours, while losses during thousands of combat missions amounted to about 10%.

NATO countries have taken an interest in the Ukrainian drone

The Raybird has also attracted the attention of the United Kingdom, where it is planned to be produced at the Ukrainian-British joint venture Skyeton Prevail Solutions. During exercises in the UK, the drone managed to detect several targets and remain undetected.

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The ACS-3 Raybird weighs 23 kg and can carry up to 6 kg of payload. The drone can reach an altitude of up to 5.5 km, travel up to 2,500 km, and remain airborne for up to 24 hours.

The Raybird can be equipped with multisensor surveillance systems, aerial photography cameras, synthetic-aperture radars, and equipment for detecting radio-frequency emitters. Satellite communications allow the drone to be controlled over considerable distances.

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Stepan Haftko

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