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“This will not be the best day of my life” — Zelenskyy on meeting with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Zelenskyy called the meeting with Putin not the best day, but said he was ready for it for the sake of peace. He stated that Russia seeks to occupy Ukraine.

“This will not be the best day of my life” — Zelenskyy on meeting with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a bilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not be the best day of his life, noting that he would do it for the sake of peace. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with CBC News, UNN reports. 

Details 

Answering a question about how Zelenskyy felt about sitting across from Putin and talking about ending the war, the President replied: "It will not be the best day of my life. But I will do it for the sake of bringing peace closer. It would be better to sit with my family. One hundred percent." 

He added that Putin is an enemy and wants to fully occupy Ukraine. 

"I know that this person wants to occupy us completely and will do so if we are not strong enough and if the world is bound, or if I do not have security guarantees. What are security guarantees? I must not be afraid that he will occupy us tomorrow, because he will not change his goal. Never. He will not change his goal," Zelenskyy added. 

As a reminder 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that intelligence reports indicate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to continue the war. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine