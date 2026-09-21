How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer

The government has approved new rules for the operation of medical facilities depending on the level of the aerial threat. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

At the yellow level, medical facilities continue to operate. Full access to shelters must be ensured for employees, patients, and visitors. At the red level, patients and medical workers must move to shelters. At the same time, assistance that would be dangerous to interrupt does not stop, including during operations, resuscitation, intensive care, and so on. Patients who cannot be moved continue to receive treatment in the safest available premises. Medical assistance may be provided, medicines dispensed, and patients accommodated in shelters and such premises - Koretskyi reported.

According to the prime minister, emergency medical services operate continuously. Patients with urgent conditions are admitted regardless of the threat level. Dispatch services take calls, and ambulance crews go to patients.

The government also instructed that protection be strengthened for operating rooms, intensive care units, maternity and emergency departments, premises with backup power sources, and critically important medical equipment. Special attention should be paid to places where patients who cannot be moved promptly are staying, Koretskyi concluded.

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