$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
04:38 PM • 1358 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer
03:35 PM • 7412 views
Odesa hit by bad weather: streets flooded, yellow alert level declaredVideo
02:49 PM • 16221 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo
01:47 PM • 11428 views
Trump said that Russia had lost diesel capacity because of the war and called on it to end the war - Zelenskyy responded
01:43 PM • 15695 views
"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his carVideo
12:51 PM • 25447 views
Nations League: Hungary–Ukraine — the national team's tournament openerPhotoVideo
September 21, 10:40 AM • 22243 views
Oil prices fell to an 11-day low — what contributed
September 21, 08:00 AM • 34440 views
Proceedings have begun at the HACC in the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC KrupaPhoto
September 21, 05:18 AM • 36095 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed
September 21, 04:58 AM • 41882 views
"United Russia" is likely to once again secure a constitutional majority in the State Duma: what this will mean for Putin's party
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
4.1m/s
92%
744mm
Popular news
Three postponements in a week: who is delaying the hearing of the medical negligence case involving Odrex doctors?September 21, 08:52 AM • 38580 views
Up to 16 hours of waiting: dozens of trains are running with delays amid Russian attacksSeptember 21, 09:00 AM • 22682 views
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhotoSeptember 21, 09:56 AM • 23187 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holiday01:03 PM • 14253 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the war01:08 PM • 15826 views
Publications
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer04:38 PM • 1336 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo02:49 PM • 16214 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the war01:08 PM • 15886 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holiday01:03 PM • 14311 views
Nations League: Hungary–Ukraine — the national team's tournament openerPhotoVideo12:51 PM • 25445 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Odesa
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorceVideo03:07 PM • 3982 views
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhotoSeptember 21, 09:56 AM • 23242 views
Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving MacklemoreSeptember 21, 01:05 AM • 51729 views
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhotoSeptember 21, 12:06 AM • 51839 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare joint appearance at Mahomes' partySeptember 20, 11:06 PM • 54543 views
Actual
Social network
Truth Social
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Technology

How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

At the red level, patients and medical personnel are transferred to shelters, but emergency care does not stop. Emergency medical services operate continuously.

How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer

The government has approved new rules for the operation of medical facilities depending on the level of the aerial threat. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

At the yellow level, medical facilities continue to operate. Full access to shelters must be ensured for employees, patients, and visitors. At the red level, patients and medical workers must move to shelters. At the same time, assistance that would be dangerous to interrupt does not stop, including during operations, resuscitation, intensive care, and so on. Patients who cannot be moved continue to receive treatment in the safest available premises. Medical assistance may be provided, medicines dispensed, and patients accommodated in shelters and such premises 

- Koretskyi reported. 

According to the prime minister, emergency medical services operate continuously. Patients with urgent conditions are admitted regardless of the threat level. Dispatch services take calls, and ambulance crews go to patients.

The government also instructed that protection be strengthened for operating rooms, intensive care units, maternity and emergency departments, premises with backup power sources, and critically important medical equipment. Special attention should be paid to places where patients who cannot be moved promptly are staying, Koretskyi concluded.

Yellow level of drone threat — can children remain in classrooms and what should teachers do10.09.26, 15:05 • 13498 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealthPublications
Air raid alert