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Proceedings have begun at the HACC in the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

The HACC has begun a preparatory hearing in the case of the Krupa family concerning illicit enrichment of UAH 160 million. The hearing was interrupted due to an air raid alert.

Proceedings have begun at the HACC in the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

On September 21, a preparatory hearing is being held at the High Anti-Corruption Court in the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission Tetiana Krupa, her husband Volodymyr, and son Oleksandr. This is reported by a UNN journalist from the courtroom.

Details

Tetiana Krupa, as well as her husband Volodymyr and son Oleksandr, are accused of illicit enrichment amounting to UAH 160 million. Today, the court began the preparatory hearing in the case.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

An air-raid alert was announced during the court hearing. In connection with this, the court announced a recess until the air-raid alert was lifted. The hearing is currently suspended.

To remind you

On October 4, 2024, MSEC official Tetiana Krupa and her son, head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine department in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illicit enrichment amounting to millions of hryvnias. Serious violations totaling more than UAH 34.8 million were found in the declarations of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC and regional council deputy.

A three-digit bail amount was set for the defendant. After the amount was reduced several times, on September 4, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed Tetiana Krupa’s preventive measure to bail of UAH 20 million. On September 11, it became known that Tetiana Krupa surrendered her foreign passport and could not leave Khmelnytskyi. Her movements were monitored by the National Police using an electronic bracelet. On the same day, bail was posted for the former official.

At the end of October 2025, the NABU and SAPO completed the pretrial investigation into the case against Tetiana Krupa. The investigation established that the official had illegally acquired UAH 160 million in assets, involving her husband and son in the scheme.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Air raid alert
National Police of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine