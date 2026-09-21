The Bogomolets University "in the crosshairs" of law enforcement: a second vice-rector has now been served with a notice of suspicion

Vice-Rector for Economic Affairs of the O.O. Bohomolets National Medical University Volodymyr Tytykalo has become the second university management representative to be served with a notice of suspicion by law enforcement officers as part of criminal proceedings concerning the embezzlement of funds during repair works, UNN writes.

At the end of June, law enforcement officers announced the embezzlement of UAH 15 million during repairs to the facade and roof of one of the buildings of the O.O. Bohomolets National Medical University. At the time, notices of suspicion were served on three people whom investigators describe as accomplices.

According to the case materials, in 2021, during the tenders, the appearance of competition between controlled enterprises was created. A predetermined company won the bidding. A contract was concluded with it, while the cost and scope of the completed works were artificially inflated in the documents. The participants in the scheme transferred the difference in funds to controlled companies and withdrew it in cash.

In this way, according to the investigation, the suspects managed to misappropriate more than UAH 15 million.

It became known that in August, as part of these criminal proceedings, Deputy Rector for Administrative Affairs Yurii Bohdan was served with a notice of suspicion. And now Volodymyr Tytykalo has also come under the scrutiny of law enforcement officers.

The rector signed the contract, while the deputy rectors were served with notices of suspicion

Yurii Bohdan is suspected of aiding and abetting the embezzlement of budget funds on an especially large scale. As for Tytykalo, the details of his suspicion and his role in the scheme are not yet known.

Court documents and our own sources revealed that the case concerns an investigation into the inflation of expenses during repairs to one of the university buildings.

In September 2019, Rector Yurii Kuchyn concluded a contract with LLC "Olster" for the overhaul of part of the roof, including heating for the downspouts and gutters, of the university's morphological building at 34 Peremohy Avenue in the capital. The estimate was approved by the rector's order at UAH 10.9 million, including VAT. Control over the order was assigned to Deputy Rector for Administrative Affairs Bohdan.

However, the work was delayed, and several additional contracts were concluded to extend the repairs. The cost and scope of the work did not change in the supplementary agreements. At the same time, according to the investigators' conclusions, the cost and scope stated in the acceptance certificates for the completed construction works were inflated by almost UAH 2.3 million compared with the actual figures. Under these certificates, the university transferred almost UAH 4 million to the contractor.

It is known that Rector Yurii Kuchyn himself was questioned in this case as a witness.

The NACP issued orders concerning Bohdan and Tytykalo

In June 2025, Rector Kuchyn received orders from the National Agency on Corruption Prevention concerning his deputies Bohdan and Tytykalo—the issue was their ownership of corporate rights in a number of commercial entities. The law stipulates that an official in the management of a legal entity under public law, which a state university is, must, after being appointed to office, transfer corporate rights into management and notify the NACP of this. Apparently, this was not done.

In Bohdan's case, until 2025, his declaration listed as "not transferred" a stake in LLC "Maya Law Bureau" and membership in the Bar Association "All-Ukrainian Collegium of Advocates." In the 2025 declaration, they were no longer listed. As for Tytykalo, his first declaration as deputy rector, for 2018, listed ownership of "BK Audit," as well as stakes in LLCs "Helix Med," "UTsAS," and "Eco Med Group," and in a private university. In the 2024 declaration, which the NACP apparently examined, ownership of "BK Audit" and a stake in "Helix Med" were listed as "not transferred." At present, according to the latest declaration, these rights have already been transferred.

The university rector himself, Yurii Kuchyn, has for years declared salary income from outside employment at LLC "Kapital" (Oberih Clinic), LLC "Harmony of Beauty," and the Dobrobut Medical Center; the first two medical institutions are actively used by the university as clinical bases. Is there a violation or a conflict of interest here? That is a question for the National Agency on Corruption Prevention. There is also the question of the salary received by Kuchyn's wife, Kateryna Bielka, who also works at the university, from Kyivmedpreparat JSC and LLC "Yuria-Pharm," for which the university conducted drug research at its facilities. And also how Kuchyn managed to purchase a Honda VFR 800 motorcycle in 2023, when its market value at the time was over UAH 300,000.

Let us add

The State Audit Service is monitoring the procurement of repair services for two dormitories of Bohomolets National Medical University in Kyiv. The contracts concern services worth more than UAH 130 million. Earlier, UNN wrote about a possible overstatement of the cost of work carried out under these and other tenders of the university, where the company "Green Trading" was awarded the contract.