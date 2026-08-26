NACP (National Agency on Corruption Prevention)
The head of a department of the State Geocadastre is suspected of providing $30,000 in undue advantage to an official of the NACP. He was detained after handing over the funds in Kyiv on July 27, 2026.
The Uzhhorod council member failed to include a hotel complex valued at UAH 50 million in his declaration. The total amount of inaccurate information reached almost 78 million hryvnias.
HACC recovered cash and three luxury cars of a former police official to state revenue. The family's official income was insufficient for such expensive purchases.
Parliament passed a law on a unified declaration of integrity and family ties for judges. This will unlock over 300 million euros in financial aid from the European Union.
Shabunin did not visit the NACP during his secondment and did not have a workplace there. The SBI is investigating his receipt of payments from the AFU without performing duties.
The settlement council member failed to disclose two apartments, UAH 6. 2 million in bank accounts, and a UAH 4.5 million loan. The total amount of discrepancies stands at UAH 13.2 million.
The NACP identified false data worth 1. 2 billion UAH in 170 declarations for 2024. Law enforcement agencies have already initiated 74 criminal proceedings based on these facts.
The court ruled as unjustified the assets of an official in Khmelnytskyi region who purchased a shopping center for UAH 13. 7 million. Over UAH 7.3 million will be recovered as state revenue.
The Ministry of Education and Science dismissed the Rector of KNU, Volodymyr Bugrov, due to the expiration of his contract. The former rector is accused of corruption offenses and involvement in a high-profile sex scandal.
Based on the results of relevant monitoring, the NACP has forwarded 13 cases to law enforcement agencies containing signs of violations totaling over 100 million hryvnias.
The official did not declare a house, cash, and debts. The court seized the property of the deputy and his wife for a total amount of about 69.4 million hryvnias.
MP Zheleznyak "found" funds to buy bonds and forgot to declare them - NAPC is asked to investigate, - Media.
The government has simplified the procedures for purchasing energy equipment and works to protect it until 2026. Data in Prozorro will be hidden for the safety of facilities.
Poroshenko declared almost 53 million in payments from Orban's pro-Russian government and transferred another 15 million to Hungary.
Kateryna Sikora dissolved her marriage and transferred custody rights to her husband so that he could obtain the status of a single father. This allowed him to avoid mobilization.
Journalists have uncovered business ties between members of the commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service and candidate Vladyslav Suvorov. The commission denies a conflict of interest, despite their past joint work.
The agency confirmed only the audit for 2020. New apartments and cars of the official's family, purchased after 2020, remain outside the NACP's attention for now.
The Deputy Head of the State Customs Service does not initiate checks on more than 10,000 fake EUR. 1 certificates. Meanwhile, his family is buying elite housing and cars.
The mother of Vladyslav Suvorov, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, owns real estate worth UAH 5 million, and his wife purchased two Toyota RAV4 cars. The official's lifestyle will be investigated after a request is submitted to the NACP.
The company is not investigating Likunov and Rykovtsev due to the absence of official complaints. UZ claims ignorance regarding losses in tenders.
MPs demand an audit of Vladyslav Suvorov's assets before his appointment. The official's family owns elite real estate and cars worth millions of hryvnias.
The Ministry of Development and Habitat for Humanity plan to convert abandoned buildings into housing for IDPs, but lawyers and the NACP warn of risks of non-transparent selection of objects and legal conflicts.
The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating false declarations by Ihor Zubovych, the interim head of the State Environmental Inspectorate. Over 26 million hryvnias in discrepancies were found in his declaration.
Ukraine added one point in 2025 in the Corruption Perception Index, scoring 36 out of a possible 100 points and ranking 104th among 182 countries. It is the only country in the world that is improving its anti-corruption indicators during wartime.
Since January, a single electronic address for appeals to the military ombudsman has been operating in Ukraine. Servicemen and their families can submit complaints by email or through the website.
NAZK reminded public servants about the mandatory declaration of funds received under state support programs. Funds received under the "Cashback 'Made in Ukraine'", "ePidtrymka", "Winter Support" programs are to be indicated in section 11 of the declaration.
The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail for Yulia Tymoshenko at UAH 33. 28 million. She is suspected of offering an improper benefit to MPs.
Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department, received over 950,000 hryvnias in salary in December. He is under investigation in a criminal case concerning abuse of power.
Serhiy Derkach, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development, ignores data regarding Ihor Zelinsky, a candidate for the head of the State Aviation Service. Journalistic investigations indicate possible harm to national security from his previous activities.
The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the SAP's claim, recognizing as unfounded the assets of the family of the former head of one of the regional TCC and SPs, totaling over UAH 3. 8 million. A house with land and the value of one of the cars were seized in favor of the state.