NACP (National Agency on Corruption Prevention)

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
08:38 AM • 12180 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 22686 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 15540 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 18732 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21832 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27069 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22617 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18591 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13102 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
2m/s
57%
750mm
Popular news
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 26391 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 21367 views
Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhoto05:32 AM • 7420 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 19002 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13891 views
Publications
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 22667 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 18724 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13899 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 19011 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 70839 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Iryna Terekh
Bill Gates
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 21376 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 26399 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 30116 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 66997 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 67228 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Starlink
TagsOrganizations

NACP (National Agency on Corruption Prevention)

The state body responsible for shaping anti-corruption policy in Ukraine
The National Agency on Corruption Prevention is a central executive body in Ukraine. The NACP has a special status and is responsible for shaping anti-corruption policy and preventing corruption. The NACP performs analytical functions and develops the country's Anti-Corruption Strategy, identifies corruption-prone norms in legislation, and prevents conflicts of interest in the activities of officials. The agency also monitors and verifies property declarations of officials for compliance. The NACP administers: The Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform Functions of the State or Local Self-Government; The Unified State Register of Persons Who Have Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses; The Unified State Register of Political Party Reports; The Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal.
News by theme
The head of one of the departments of the State Geocadastre is suspected of giving a $30,000 bribe to an official of the NACPPhoto

The head of a department of the State Geocadastre is suspected of providing $30,000 in undue advantage to an official of the NACP. He was detained after handing over the funds in Kyiv on July 27, 2026.

Society • July 28, 03:35 PM • 6515 views
Uzhhorod City Council member notified of suspicion over inaccurate declaration totaling nearly UAH 78 millionPhotoVideo

The Uzhhorod council member failed to include a hotel complex valued at UAH 50 million in his declaration. The total amount of inaccurate information reached almost 78 million hryvnias.

Politics • June 18, 08:44 AM • 3426 views
HACC recovers assets worth millions of hryvnias from former head of strategic investigations department in Kyiv to state revenue

HACC recovered cash and three luxury cars of a former police official to state revenue. The family's official income was insufficient for such expensive purchases.

Kyiv • June 12, 12:07 PM • 3421 views
Rada approved new rules for vetting judges - a requirement of the Ukraine Facility

Parliament passed a law on a unified declaration of integrity and family ties for judges. This will unlock over 300 million euros in financial aid from the European Union.

Society • June 9, 01:21 PM • 5300 views
No workplace, no pass issued, and never showed up for work – SBI released data regarding Shabunin's "service" at the NACP

Shabunin did not visit the NACP during his secondment and did not have a workplace there. The SBI is investigating his receipt of payments from the AFU without performing duties.

Society • June 8, 02:58 PM • 9560 views
Member of local council in Dnipropetrovsk region suspected of false asset declaration exceeding UAH 13 million

The settlement council member failed to disclose two apartments, UAH 6. 2 million in bank accounts, and a UAH 4.5 million loan. The total amount of discrepancies stands at UAH 13.2 million.

Politics • June 2, 12:17 PM • 5635 views
NACP identifies signs of false data in 170 declarations totaling over 1.2 billion hryvniasPhoto

The NACP identified false data worth 1. 2 billion UAH in 170 declarations for 2024. Law enforcement agencies have already initiated 74 criminal proceedings based on these facts.

Politics • May 20, 10:28 AM • 2733 views
HACC confiscates over UAH 7.3 million in unjustified assets from a migration service official in Khmelnytskyi region

The court ruled as unjustified the assets of an official in Khmelnytskyi region who purchased a shopping center for UAH 13. 7 million. Over UAH 7.3 million will be recovered as state revenue.

Society • April 29, 04:30 PM • 6415 views
Volodymyr Bugrov dismissed from the post of Rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

The Ministry of Education and Science dismissed the Rector of KNU, Volodymyr Bugrov, due to the expiration of his contract. The former rector is accused of corruption offenses and involvement in a high-profile sex scandal.

Society • April 29, 12:34 PM • 3126 views
Monitoring of officials' lifestyles has revealed violations worth 100 million since the beginning of the year – NACPPhoto

Based on the results of relevant monitoring, the NACP has forwarded 13 cases to law enforcement agencies containing signs of violations totaling over 100 million hryvnias.

Society • April 29, 10:15 AM • 3475 views
Concealed real estate, cash, and debts totaling almost 14 million hryvnias - the case of the Uzhhorod deputy has been sent to courtPhoto

The official did not declare a house, cash, and debts. The court seized the property of the deputy and his wife for a total amount of about 69.4 million hryvnias.

Crimes and emergencies • April 22, 12:46 PM • 2556 views
MP Zheleznyak "found" funds to buy bonds and forgot to declare them - NAPC is asked to investigate - MediaPhoto

MP Zheleznyak "found" funds to buy bonds and forgot to declare them - NAPC is asked to investigate, - Media.

Politics • April 22, 06:32 AM • 4010 views
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed direct procurement for critical infrastructure protection - what will change

The government has simplified the procedures for purchasing energy equipment and works to protect it until 2026. Data in Prozorro will be hidden for the safety of facilities.

Society • April 10, 01:00 PM • 2820 views
Poroshenko declared almost 53 million in payments from Orban's pro-Russian government and transferred another 15 million to HungaryPhoto

Poroshenko declared almost 53 million in payments from Orban's pro-Russian government and transferred another 15 million to Hungary.

Politics • April 9, 11:03 AM • 50772 views
High Anti-Corruption Court judge Sikora saved her husband from the army through a sham divorce - "Honest Mobilization"

Kateryna Sikora dissolved her marriage and transferred custody rights to her husband so that he could obtain the status of a single father. This allowed him to avoid mobilization.

Society • March 26, 04:28 PM • 6399 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of Finance

Journalists have uncovered business ties between members of the commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service and candidate Vladyslav Suvorov. The commission denies a conflict of interest, despite their past joint work.

Politics • March 25, 11:24 AM • 65434 views
Exclusive
NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov

The agency confirmed only the audit for 2020. New apartments and cars of the official's family, purchased after 2020, remain outside the NACP's attention for now.

Politics • March 19, 10:35 AM • 18273 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customs

The Deputy Head of the State Customs Service does not initiate checks on more than 10,000 fake EUR. 1 certificates. Meanwhile, his family is buying elite housing and cars.

Politics • March 16, 11:53 AM • 50254 views
Exclusive
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made

The mother of Vladyslav Suvorov, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, owns real estate worth UAH 5 million, and his wife purchased two Toyota RAV4 cars. The official's lifestyle will be investigated after a request is submitted to the NACP.

Society • March 11, 12:47 PM • 54149 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" did not conduct an investigation into former NABU detectives accused of abuses worth tens of millions. Document

The company is not investigating Likunov and Rykovtsev due to the absence of official complaints. UZ claims ignorance regarding losses in tenders.

Society • March 9, 02:50 PM • 11057 views
Exclusive
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs

MPs demand an audit of Vladyslav Suvorov's assets before his appointment. The official's family owns elite real estate and cars worth millions of hryvnias.

Economy • March 9, 11:13 AM • 88057 views
Empty state and communal buildings will be converted into housing for IDPs

The Ministry of Development and Habitat for Humanity plan to convert abandoned buildings into housing for IDPs, but lawyers and the NACP warn of risks of non-transparent selection of objects and legal conflicts.

Society • February 20, 02:37 PM • 4960 views
Acting Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate Zubovych's declaration found to have an 'extra' 26 million hryvnias

The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating false declarations by Ihor Zubovych, the interim head of the State Environmental Inspectorate. Over 26 million hryvnias in discrepancies were found in his declaration.

Society • February 19, 01:14 PM • 4622 views
Ukraine rises in Corruption Perception Index: 36 points and 104th place in the worldPhoto

Ukraine added one point in 2025 in the Corruption Perception Index, scoring 36 out of a possible 100 points and ranking 104th among 182 countries. It is the only country in the world that is improving its anti-corruption indicators during wartime.

Society • February 10, 08:11 AM • 4439 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn to

Since January, a single electronic address for appeals to the military ombudsman has been operating in Ukraine. Servicemen and their families can submit complaints by email or through the website.

Society • February 3, 06:30 AM • 134174 views
State aid is subject to declaration: NAZK clarification

NAZK reminded public servants about the mandatory declaration of funds received under state support programs. Funds received under the "Cashback 'Made in Ukraine'", "ePidtrymka", "Winter Support" programs are to be indicated in section 11 of the declaration.

Finance • January 26, 11:03 PM • 10961 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto

The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail for Yulia Tymoshenko at UAH 33. 28 million. She is suspected of offering an improper benefit to MPs.

Politics • January 16, 04:00 PM • 73596 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto

Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department, received over 950,000 hryvnias in salary in December. He is under investigation in a criminal case concerning abuse of power.

Economy • January 13, 10:02 AM • 71544 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service

Serhiy Derkach, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development, ignores data regarding Ihor Zelinsky, a candidate for the head of the State Aviation Service. Journalistic investigations indicate possible harm to national security from his previous activities.

Society • January 12, 10:30 AM • 73113 views
House, cars, and $20,000 in cash: court deems assets of former head of TCC and SP family unfounded

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the SAP's claim, recognizing as unfounded the assets of the family of the former head of one of the regional TCC and SPs, totaling over UAH 3. 8 million. A house with land and the value of one of the cars were seized in favor of the state.

Society • January 6, 01:20 PM • 4948 views