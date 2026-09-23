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In Ukraine, the "Chahar" barrier was created, which cuts FPV drones’ fiber-optic cables in one second

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13756 views

The Logika Design Bureau developed a system to counter fiber-optic FPV drones, with a one-second response time and a 95% probability of severing the line. One set protects up to 100 meters.

In Ukraine, the "Chahar" barrier was created, which cuts FPV drones’ fiber-optic cables in one second

The Ukrainian design bureau "Logika" has developed the automated engineering barrier "Chaharnyk" to counter FPV drones with fiber-optic control. The system responds to a threat within 1 second, while the stated probability of the fiber-optic line being severed after contact is at least 95%, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Chaharnyk" detects an FPV drone acoustically and identifies it by the characteristic operating signatures of its engines and propellers. It then automatically activates a moving mechanism with hooks that catches the drone and mechanically severs its fiber-optic control line.

The system can be operated remotely via the "Kropyva" software suite. Using a tablet, the operator can monitor the barrier's status, change its operating parameters, and control the system.

One system protects an area of up to 100 meters

One "Chaharnyk" can create an engineering barrier up to 100 meters long. Thanks to its modular design, several systems can be combined into a defensive line up to 1 km long.

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The system is designed to operate around the clock in field conditions, including during rain, dust, and strong winds. Individual components can be repaired directly in the field.

"Chaharnyk" is intended to protect firing positions, command posts, military deployment sites, and critical infrastructure. The developers also envision its use to protect energy, industrial, and logistics facilities in frontline areas.

The Ministry of Defense has approved 650 new unmanned systems for supply22.09.26, 16:54 • 3044 views

Stepan Haftko

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