Three districts of Kyiv came under a Russian attack; the number of injured has risen to 8

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, the number of injured has risen to 8, three of whom were hospitalized. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

There are already 8 injured people in the capital. Medics hospitalized three of the wounded. The others received medical assistance on an outpatient basis or at the scene - Klitschko reported.

Details

According to the mayor of Kyiv, several districts came under attack at once—the Obolonskyi, Pecherskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts.

In the Obolonskyi district, a fuel tank is on fire, and another site was also hit at a separate address, involving a non-residential building.

Kyiv under attack by Russian drones: one person injured and fuel tanks hit