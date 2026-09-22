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Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

The actress advised her younger self not to rush and to enjoy life more. As a child, Theron witnessed domestic violence.

Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedy

More than 30 years after beginning her career, American actress Charlize Theron revealed that she would advise her younger self to slow down and enjoy life more. The 51-year-old star said this in an interview with E! News, reports UNN.

Details

Theron admitted that at the beginning of her career, she was constantly trying to get everything done and hardly ever allowed herself to stop.

Oh, just enjoy it. Calm down. Everything is fine. It’s not the end of the world. Just take a break

– the actress said.

According to her, in her youth she lived at an extremely fast pace.

I was driving at 160 kilometers per hour. I think that’s what youth is like. You’re just trying to get everything done. Just relax, enjoy it

– Theron recalled.

Theron spoke about a personal tragedy

The actress also spoke about the work of her charitable organization, the Charlize Theron African Outreach Project, which has been working with organizations in South Africa for nearly 20 years. One of its areas of activity is combating gender-based violence.

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This issue has personal significance for Theron. As a child, she witnessed domestic violence in her own family. In 1991, her mother, Gerda, fatally wounded the actress’s father when he attacked the family. The investigation ruled that her actions were self-defense.

There is a part of my own story that may have something to do with this, but I don’t think you need to have a tragic story to understand that women’s lives should matter more. They should have the same value as men

– Theron said.

The actress emphasized that ensuring the safety of women and girls must remain a priority, as the problem of gender-based violence is not limited to South Africa.

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Stepan Haftko

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