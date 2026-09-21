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The Moscow Oil Refinery did not put fuel up for sale after a drone attack, media reports say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Fires at two primary processing units halted operations at the Moscow Oil Refinery. Recovery could take several weeks.

The Moscow Oil Refinery did not put fuel up for sale after a drone attack, media reports say

The Moscow Oil Refinery (refinery), owned by Gazprom Neft, has halted crude oil processing after fires broke out at primary processing units caused by an attack by Ukrainian drones on September 20. Three industry sources reported this, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

On Sunday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that an industrial facility on the refinery’s premises was damaged during a drone raid on the Russian capital.

On Monday, sources told Reuters that both primary oil-processing units at the refinery caught fire after drones fell, and that repairing the damage and restoring operations could take several weeks.

The publication notes that the capacity of the AVT-6 unit at the refinery is 21,400 tonnes per day (53% of the plant’s total capacity), while the capacity of the combined Euro+ oil-processing unit is 18,800 tonnes per day (the remaining 47%).

Fuel produced by the Moscow Refinery has not been offered for sale on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange since September 21.

According to sources, in 2024 the refinery processed 11.6 million tonnes of crude oil (about 230,000 barrels per day) and produced 2.9 million tonnes of gasoline, 3.2 million tonnes of diesel fuel, and 1.3 million tonnes of bitumen.

The General Staff revealed details of the strike on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries 20.09.26, 13:11 • 14909 views

In addition

Earlier, the Ukrainian strike-drone manufacturer Fire Point reported that the Moscow oil refinery had completely halted operations after an attack by long-range FP-1 drones. 

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomyNews of the World
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Reuters