The General Staff revealed exactly what was hit during the nighttime strike on the Moscow oil refinery, which resulted in a large-scale fire, reports UNN.

On the night of September 20, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Gazpromneft-Moscow Oil Refinery in the Kapotnya district of Moscow, rf. A large-scale fire was recorded at the facility — the AVT-6 primary refining unit, the integrated oil refining unit, and the isomerization unit were hit - the post states.

According to the General Staff, Gazpromneft-Moscow Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil-refining enterprises in the rf. Its capacity is approximately 12 million tonnes of oil per year, and the enterprise processes oil and produces motor gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, fuel oil, and other petroleum products.

The plant is involved in meeting the needs of the armed forces of the rf. Striking such facilities belonging to the Russian aggressor is Ukraine’s exercise of its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation. There is more to come! Glory to Ukraine! - the General Staff emphasizes.

We remind you

Ukrainian forces used long-range FP-1 drones to strike the Moscow oil refinery (Gazpromneft-MNPZ JSC).