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Russia came under attack by strike drones overnight — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1248 views

During the night of September 20, OSINT channels reported drone attacks in the Moscow region, Voronezh, and Ryazan. Heavy FP-1 strike drones were spotted among the UAVs involved.

Russia came under attack by strike drones overnight — media

Russia’s European regions came under massive attacks by strike drones overnight into Saturday, September 20. This was reported by UNN , citing local public pages.

Details

In particular, an attack on Russia’s Moscow region was reported. Among the UAVs involved, heavy FP-1 strike drones were spotted.

The Russian cities of Voronezh and Ryazan also came under attack.

We are recording numerous reports of Oreshnik overflights in the Voronezh, Lipetsk, Tambov and Ryazan regions

one of the posts reads.

Reminder

Ukraine’s long-range and medium-range strikes on Russian military and fuel facilities are inflicting billions in losses on Russia. This reduces the resources Russia could spend on missiles, drones, military equipment and mercenaries, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported.

Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow's side, Zelenskyy said14.09.26, 19:22 • 16496 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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