Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 movies

Autumn is perfect for cozy evenings spent watching movies, so UNN has compiled a top 10 of light films with an autumn atmosphere to brighten up a cold evening.

When Harry Met Sally

Harry and Sally first crossed paths thanks to Harry’s then-girlfriend, who asked him to give Sally a ride. After the trip together, they remained in each other’s memories for a long time, but they did not see each other again until five years later. Harry suggested that Sally have dinner with him, but she declined. Six years later, life brought them together again, this time as neighbors. So, will they end up together?

Good Will Hunting

Will Hunting has exceptional mathematical abilities, but he has not succeeded academically. He looks down on students, yet at the same time does not dare to return to education himself. The reason lies in his inner fears and unwillingness to face difficulties once again. A turning point for the protagonist comes when he meets a young student. This encounter makes him look at his own life differently. The story gradually reveals that behind Will’s confidence lies self-doubt.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Autumnal Hogwarts, the enchanted forest, and the adventures of the famous trio create a special mood in this installment of the franchise. Pumpkin juice and the magical world, which is especially suited to cold evenings, add to it. The third film is often associated with a darker atmosphere than the earlier installments of the story. The heroes once again find themselves at the center of new adventures. Dangerous situations and mysteries await them. For a full understanding of the story, it is recommended to start watching from the first film.

The Trouble with Harry

Yes, Harry again! The body of a man named Harry is found in a forest near Vermont. It soon becomes clear that several local residents have reason to believe they may have been involved in his death. As a result, the body changes location several times. Although the situation initially seems grim, it gradually turns into a black comedy. The film combines elements of a thriller and humor.

The Addams Family

Can you already hear those famous snaps to that characteristic little tune? This story is about a family that lives by entirely unusual rules. The film’s atmosphere is shaped by Gothic architecture, distinctive music, and the characters’ gloomy manners. In their world, strange and frightening things are perceived as an ordinary part of life. That is why the monsters here do not seem all that scary. The autumn atmosphere is complemented here by gloomy weather, Gothic elements, humor, and a family story.

Wuthering Heights

The new adaptation reimagines the famous love story based on Emily Brontë’s novel. At the center of the plot are the demanding Catherine and Heathcliff, who has been devoted to her since childhood. Their feelings begin as youthful passion. Over time, this love grows ever stronger and takes on a destructive nature. It is a story about a relationship that goes far beyond light romance amid Wuthering Heights, fog, wind, and Gothic elements.

Dorian Gray

The film transports viewers to Victorian London, where young Dorian is introduced to a world of high-society pleasures and temptations. Lord Henry has a profound influence on the young man, revealing an entirely different life to him. The artist Basil is captivated by Dorian’s remarkable appearance and creates his portrait. Upon seeing the finished painting, the young man makes a wish to remain young forever, and it comes true—but not in the way one might expect. Now the portrait has become his curse… or has it?

Hotel Transylvania

Mavis, Dracula’s daughter, celebrates her 118th birthday, which is a special day for vampires. The celebration is held at a remote hotel, where real monsters gather. Everything changes after the arrival of an American tourist named Jonathan, who comes to the masquerade and does not understand who exactly surrounds him. During his acquaintance with Mavis, the two develop feelings for each other. Now the heroes must figure out whether representatives of such different worlds can be together and how Daddy Dracula will react.

Practical Magic

Strange rumors circulate about the Owens family. People believe that the women from this house have magical abilities and that the men who fall in love with them are destined for an early death. However, the sisters themselves do not seek to use their abilities for evil—instead, they long for ordinary human happiness and mutual love. So, despite their family's reputation, they try to live their own lives. But the old rumors continue to affect their relationships.

Little Women

The plot of the film is based on the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. The events unfold during the American Civil War and focus on the lives of four sisters. Jo dreams of becoming a writer, loves freedom, and is more drawn to the company of boys. Meg is responsible and romantic by nature and envisions a wealthy life for herself. Beth is shy, quiet, and passionate about music. The youngest, Amy, has an artistic temperament and knows how to use her attractiveness to achieve her goals. Despite the closeness between the sisters, each of them follows her own path and tries to find her place in a complicated world.

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