Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will cost

On September 19, the 191st Oktoberfest — Germany’s largest folk festival and one of the world’s best-known festivals — will begin in Munich. For 16 days, Theresienwiese will be transformed into a huge festival site with beer tents, dozens of rides, orchestras, traditional Bavarian cuisine, and guests wearing traditional attire. Oktoberfest will end on October 4.

UNN has compiled interesting facts about the history, traditions, and present day of Oktoberfest.

When Oktoberfest begins and how long it will last

Oktoberfest 2026 will run from Saturday, September 19, through Sunday, October 4. The celebrations will last 16 days. The festival’s name may be somewhat misleading, as most of the modern Oktoberfest takes place not in October, but in September. However, this was not always the case. The first festival, in 1810, did indeed take place in October. Over time, organizers began moving it to an earlier period because of the warmer September weather and longer daylight hours. Since 1872, the festival’s start has been fixed in September, although it was decided not to change its historic name.

In 2026, the main Wiesn grounds will be open from Monday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to midnight, on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to midnight, and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The rides will open at noon on the festival’s opening day. On subsequent days, their schedule will generally correspond to the opening hours of the festival grounds.

The beer tents have their own schedules. In most large tents, the last beer is served at 10:30 p.m., when the music program also ends. Some smaller establishments stay open a little longer. Exceptions include Käfer Wiesn-Schänke and Kufflers Weinzelt, which may receive guests until 1:00 a.m.; the last drinks there are served at around 12:30 a.m.

This year, the festival grounds cover 34.5 hectares. The organizers have admitted 478 businesses and establishments to participate: these include 36 food-service operators, 243 amusement and entertainment operators, 182 vendors, as well as service companies. Guests can look forward to 14 large and 21 small festival tents, with several more operating in the historic Oide Wiesn area.

Where the festival takes place and how Oktoberfest is opened

The location of Oktoberfest has remained practically unchanged since its founding. The festival takes place at Theresienwiese — a large open area in the Ludwigsvorstadt-Isarvorstadt district, not far from central Munich. The name Theresienwiese literally means “Theresa’s meadow.” The area was named after Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen, whose wedding to Ludwig, the Bavarian crown prince, in 1810 provided the occasion for the first major public celebration. Munich residents themselves often simply call Oktoberfest Wiesn — after the local form of the word Wiese, meaning “meadow.”

The official opening of the 191st Oktoberfest will take place on September 19 at exactly 12:00 p.m. in Festhalle Schottenhamel — the oldest and largest traditional beer tent. According to a long-standing tradition, the mayor of Munich (currently Dominik Krause) must tap the first barrel of festival beer and proclaim the famous “O'zapft is!” — a Bavarian expression meaning that the barrel has been tapped. After that, beer may begin to be served in the other tents. The first one-liter mug is handed to the Bavarian minister-president. This custom has existed since 1980.

It should be noted that the tradition of opening the festival by tapping a barrel is considerably younger than Oktoberfest itself: it was introduced in 1950 by Munich’s then-incumbent mayor, Thomas Wimmer.

Before the ceremony, a procession of festival-tent hosts and representatives of Munich breweries makes its way through the city streets. Decorated horse-drawn wagons, orchestras, and staff from the establishments head to Theresienwiese, after which the opening ceremony begins.

The following day, September 20, one of the festival’s main traditions is scheduled to take place — a grand parade of participants in traditional costumes and shooting associations. On September 27, a concert by the festival orchestras will be held near the Bavaria monument, while on October 4, the end of Wiesn will traditionally be marked by a cannon salute.

Beer, Bavarian dishes, and entertainment

The most famous gastronomic symbol of Oktoberfest is a one-liter mug of festival beer, which the Germans call a Maß. It should be noted that you cannot simply bring any beer to the “Theresienwiese” and sell it under the name Oktoberfestbier. Only products from six traditional Munich breweries are admitted to the festival: Augustiner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner and Spaten.

Since 2022, the name Oktoberfestbier has had a special status in the European Union. The European Commission approved it to guarantee the authenticity and quality of the product. Under the established rules, beer bearing this name may be brewed exclusively within the city of Munich and must comply with Munich’s 1487 Beer Purity Law. Brewers must also use only water from deep local wells during the brewing process.

However, the festival’s traditional menu is not limited to beer. Guests are offered roast chicken (Hendl), pork knuckle (Schweinshaxe), sausages, large pretzels, roast meat, potato and bread dumplings, a cheese spread (Obatzda), and the Bavarian version of cheese noodles (Kässpatzen). In recent years, establishments have been increasingly adding vegetarian and vegan dishes.

According to the organizers, food sales at the Wiesn increased in 2025, while among the meat-free dishes, cheese spaetzle (small dumplings with hot, stringy cheese and caramelized onions, – ed.) and mushrooms in cream sauce with dumplings were especially popular.

An important part of the festive atmosphere is traditional clothing. Many women come in dirndls (an outfit consisting of an apron, bodice and blouse), while men wear lederhosen. However, this is not a mandatory requirement for visitors, as the festival has no official dress code.

Oktoberfest is also known as a huge amusement park. In 2026, 243 operators of rides and other entertainment facilities were admitted to participate. The Theresienwiese traditionally features a Ferris wheel, roller coasters, carousels, haunted houses, free-fall towers and dozens of other attractions.

This year, special family days will be held on September 22 and 29 for families with children. Until 7:00 p.m., many rides, vendors and food establishments will offer reduced prices, while the large beer tents will provide special children’s meals. In addition, among the new features of 2026 is expanded access to free drinking water (ten drinking fountains will operate across the festival grounds). Cashless payments are also gradually becoming more widespread—the organizers note that cards are already accepted at approximately half of the kiosks and rides.

How much it will cost to visit Oktoberfest in 2026

Admission to the main Oktoberfest grounds remains free. You do not need to purchase a separate ticket to visit the Theresienwiese. Admission to both the large and small festival tents is also free.

Reserving a table is not mandatory: some seats in the large tents will be available to guests without reservations. However, during evening hours, on weekends and for large groups, making a reservation in advance significantly increases the chances of getting inside. The reservation itself is generally not sold as a separate ticket, but establishments may require guests to purchase vouchers in advance for a certain amount to cover food and drinks.

For many guests, the main expense is beer. In 2026, a one-liter mug costs between 14.80 and 15.90 euros, depending on the establishment. Compared with the previous year, the average price increased by 2.38%. In the large Augustiner-Festhalle, a liter costs 14.90 euros; at Schottenhamel, 15.80 euros; while at Armbrustschützen-Festzelt, Bräurosl and Löwenbräu-Festzelt, the price reaches 15.90 euros. Soft drinks are also difficult to call cheap. The average price of a liter of bottled water is 11.13 euros, lemonade costs 12.35 euros, and Spezi costs 12.84 euros. Prices are set by the establishment owners themselves, while the city authorities check the stated rates for reasonableness.

There is no single rate for the attractions—carousels and roller coasters—on the main grounds. Each operator sets their own price, and tickets are purchased directly at the attraction.

How to get to Oktoberfest and how much transportation costs

Theresienwiese is located near central Munich, so the organizers recommend using public transportation. The Theresienwiese U-Bahn station on lines U4 and U5 is located directly next to the festival. Alternatives are Goetheplatz or Poccistraße stations on lines U3 and U6. In 2026, a single ticket for an adult in Munich's central M fare zone costs €4.20. A day ticket, which allows unlimited travel in zone M until 6:00 a.m. the following morning, costs €10.10.

Those planning to fly to Munich should bear in mind that the airport is already located in fare zone 5, so a regular zone M city ticket is not sufficient for this journey.

Separate expenses include travel to Germany and accommodation in Munich. They do not have a fixed cost and depend on the booking dates, mode of transport, and area of accommodation.

Safety rules should also be taken into account. Large bags and backpacks are not allowed onto the grounds. Bags with a capacity of up to three liters and measuring no more than 20×15×10 cm are permitted. Large items can be left in the luggage lockers near the entrances; the service costs €5. Glass bottles and objects that could be used as weapons are prohibited.

From a royal wedding to a celebration for millions of visitors from around the world

The history of Oktoberfest began on October 12, 1810, when Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig, the future King Ludwig I, married Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The city celebrations lasted several days, and on October 17, major horse races were organized in a meadow beyond the then boundaries of Munich. They were proposed by Andreas Michael Dall'Armi, an officer in the Bavarian National Guard. The celebration proved so popular that it was decided to repeat it the following year. The meadow was named Theresienwiese in honor of the bride.

At first, the giant beer tents familiar to modern tourists were not there. In 1818, the festival featured its first carousel and two swings, while by the end of the 19th century the entertainment area began to expand rapidly. In 1881, the first special rotisserie opened at Wiesn, selling roast chicken—one of the dishes without which it is now difficult to imagine modern Oktoberfest.

From 1819, responsibility for organizing the celebration was assumed by the Munich city authorities. At the same time, Oktoberfest was held far from every year: during various periods, it was canceled because of wars, epidemics, and other crises.

Over two centuries, the small horse races have transformed into an event with an audience of millions. In 2025, approximately 6.5 million people attended Oktoberfest. According to the organizers' estimates, they drank about 6.5 million liters of beer. In 2023, the festival welcomed approximately 7.2 million guests, a record attendance figure.

In Germany, the number of breweries is declining amid a drop in beer consumption