Constant enemy strikes on logistics and drone terror — how this has affected the labor market

Constant air raid alerts, because of which large shopping and entertainment centers suspended their operations, as well as massive Russian strikes on warehouses and logistics facilities, are affecting businesses. Employers are forced to review their expenses to avoid bankruptcy. Has the number of unemployed increased during this period, and which specialists are in short supply on the market? UNN found out.

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Massive Russian strikes on warehouses and logistics facilities have affected Ukraine’s labor market. Due to the extensive destruction, companies are forced to reduce staff and change working conditions, as happened, for example, with the "Maudau" marketplace, which laid off some employees because of Russian attacks on logistics infrastructure.

The “Maudau” marketplace will lay off some employees due to Russian attacks

Constant air raid alerts, which have been sounding almost continuously since the end of August, have also affected the operations of shopping and entertainment centers, forcing them to close even at the "yellow threat level," which affects revenue.

Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean

At the same time, the State Employment Center told UNN in response to an inquiry that during January–August 2026, 262,300 registered unemployed people received services from the State Employment Service—7,600 fewer people than in January–August 2025.

In particular, 20,300 unemployed people were registered with the employment service in August 2026 (compared with 21,100 in August 2025). Of these:

4,400 unemployed people had previously worked in wholesale and retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (compared with 4,200 unemployed people in August 2025);

881 unemployed person had previously worked in transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities (compared with 932 unemployed people in August 2025).

During January–August 2026, 174,000 people obtained unemployed status through the employment service. Of these:

22% (or 37,800 people) were former employees in wholesale and retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles;

5% (or 7,900 people) were from the transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities sector.

The number of vacancies submitted by employers to the employment service in transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities decreased over the past year from 18,300 positions (in January–August 2025) to 17,000 positions (in January–August 2026).

By occupation, the largest number of vacancies in this sector were submitted for:

motor vehicle drivers;

track maintenance workers;

motor vehicle repair mechanics;

rolling stock repair mechanics;

postal service operators;

passenger train conductors;

logisticians.

Businesses downgraded their assessments amid Russia’s strikes on warehouses; retailers forecast reduction in inventory levels