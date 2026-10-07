Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United States

$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
07:38 PM • 2882 views
The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire
06:52 PM • 7584 views
Scorched books from Kharkiv became an installation at the Frankfurt Book Fair
05:59 PM • 14336 views
Short trip optionsPhoto
05:45 PM • 11118 views
“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"
05:13 PM • 13439 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?
Exclusive
04:15 PM • 22962 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 24434 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
03:22 PM • 15340 views
Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8
03:16 PM • 12006 views
The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says
02:18 PM • 14973 views
Hungary lifts veto on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession with the opening of new clusters – media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
0.9m/s
72%
750mm
Popular news
A business owner's reputation under attack: where it may come from and how to defend yourself
Exclusive
October 7, 11:16 AM • 25213 views
Kagan and Soai have become Nobel laureates in Chemistry: what exactly they discovered, why it matters, and how the discovery will be applied in practiceOctober 7, 11:22 AM • 22811 views
EU has made progress on opening new negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession - mediaOctober 7, 11:44 AM • 17692 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideoOctober 7, 12:25 PM • 30974 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle EastOctober 7, 12:51 PM • 23432 views
Publications
Short trip optionsPhoto05:59 PM • 14333 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
04:15 PM • 22959 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 24432 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?October 7, 01:42 PM • 27243 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle EastOctober 7, 12:51 PM • 23513 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pedro Sánchez
Taras Shevchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pryluky
China
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United States07:53 PM • 406 views
Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining sales04:56 PM • 8934 views
Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the Vatican03:43 PM • 10649 views
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reason02:51 PM • 11294 views
WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf clubOctober 7, 01:57 PM • 13504 views
Actual
The Guardian
Film
Heating
Social network
The Washington Post

Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

Donald Trump is expected to present Elon Musk with the National Medal of Science. Brin, Huang and Su will also receive the award.

Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United States
Elon Musk. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to present the National Medal of Science to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, UNN reports, citing Reuters and Fox News.

Details

According to information on the website of the U.S. National Science Foundation, the National Medal of Science is the highest national award for scientists and engineers.

According to Fox News, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and AMD CEO Lisa Su will also receive the award. Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will receive the National Medal of Technology and Innovation—the highest national award for achievements in technology, as stated on the website of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologiesUNN Lite