Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United States

Elon Musk. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to present the National Medal of Science to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, UNN reports, citing Reuters and Fox News.

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According to information on the website of the U.S. National Science Foundation, the National Medal of Science is the highest national award for scientists and engineers.

According to Fox News, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and AMD CEO Lisa Su will also receive the award. Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will receive the National Medal of Technology and Innovation—the highest national award for achievements in technology, as stated on the website of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.