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“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

The stadium and training base have been put up for auction with a starting price of UAH 118.3 million. The auction will take place on October 15, 2026.

“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"

PrivatBank has once again put one of Ukraine’s largest and newest sports arenas—the Dnipro-Arena—up for sale together with its training base, while reducing the lot’s price by more than UAH 20 million. This was reported by PrivatBank’s press service, according to UNN

PrivatBank has put the Dnipro-Arena football stadium and a training base with an indoor field in the city of Dnipro up for open auction with a starting price of UAH 118,329,000 

— the statement said. 

Auction date: October 15, 2026. You can participate in the auction and follow the bidding on the Prozorro.Sale website. The guarantee deposit for participation is 5% of the starting sale price of the property (UAH 5,916,450).

The sale of the Dnipro-Arena stadium and the football training base is being conducted as part of the Strategy and operational plan for managing distressed assets approved by PrivatBank’s Supervisory Board, through a transparent and open bidding procedure. The proceeds from the sale will be used to increase the bank’s financial result and, accordingly, increase the amount of taxes and dividends paid to the state budget 

— the bank said. 

Additional information

"Dnipro-Arena" is a modern football stadium in the city of Dnipro, opened on September 14, 2008. The arena has a capacity of 31,003 seats. Construction of the facility lasted from 2005 to 2008 and was financed by FC Dnipro, which at the time belonged to businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, through PrivatBank, which is currently under investigation over a number of allegations. 

Until 2015, the arena was owned by the club and was actively used for Ukrainian Premier League matches, the 2009 Ukrainian Cup final, as well as home games in the Europa League. However, after the club’s financial problems—including debts to players, UEFA, and for the stadium’s construction—legal proceedings began in 2016.

In December 2016, following the nationalization of PrivatBank, the stadium became state property as part of the assets transferred toward repayment of debts. FC Dnipro ceased to exist as a professional team.

PrivatBank has repeatedly attempted to sell the arena, but no buyers were found. The first such attempt took place in 2022. 

As reported by UNN, on September 21, PrivatBank for the third time put one of Ukraine’s largest and newest sports arenas—the Dnipro-Arena—up for sale together with its training base at a starting price of UAH 140,701,416. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsEconomy
State budget
Igor Kolomoisky
UEFA
PrivatBank
Dnipro (city)
Ukraine