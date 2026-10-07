Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the Vatican

Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

At the beginning of a week-long meeting at the Vatican—the largest gathering of Church leaders during his pontificate—Pope Leo urged around 150 bishops from around the world to find "new ways" to help modern families, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

During the assembly, which will run until October 14 and will focus on discussing the Catholic Church’s teaching on family life, such controversial issues as the Church’s attitude toward LGBT people and those who have divorced and remarried are expected to be raised, although these topics are not officially on the agenda.

Leo asked God to "grant us the freedom to hear one another, the wisdom to discern His actions among His people, and the courage to go where He leads us."

Pope Leo met with victims of sexual abuse by clergy and pledged to strengthen protection

It should be added

The Pope convened this assembly—a meeting with the heads of Catholic bishops’ conferences from around the world—to mark the 10th anniversary of a major 2016 document authored by his predecessor, the late Pope Francis.

That document, titled "Amoris Laetitia" ("The Joy of Love"), called on the Church to be less strict and more merciful toward "imperfect" Catholics—notably those who have divorced and remarried.

Under current Church teaching, Catholics who have remarried cannot receive Communion unless they abstain from sexual relations with their new partner, since their first marriage remains valid in the eyes of the Church.

Francis appeared to open the way to Communion for such Catholics, noting in a footnote to the 2016 document that they could receive "help through the sacraments," but he never formulated a clear universal policy for the entire Church.

In his speech on Wednesday, Leo did not mention the issue directly, but said that the Church must "discern the action of grace even in situations marked by limitations, wounds, and evident failures."

Bishops from more than 115 countries are taking part in the assembly, including two from China—a country that in 2018 concluded a controversial agreement with Francis regulating the appointment of Catholic bishops in the country after decades of tension. The event is also attended by 11 married Catholic lay couples, who are expected to share testimonies about their lives.

Pope Leo warns that the UN risks turning into a "farce"