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Pope Leo warns that the UN risks turning into a "farce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Pope Leo said that the UN and multilateral organizations are experiencing a crisis of effectiveness. He also criticized the disregard for the rule of law.

Pope Leo warns that the UN risks turning into a "farce"
Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

On Friday, Pope Leo stated that the United Nations and other multilateral organizations are experiencing a crisis, warning in his speech at the Paris headquarters of UNESCO (the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) that international dialogue risks turning into a "farce," UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The first-ever American pope, who is visiting France at a time when a tense session of the UN General Assembly is underway in New York, also criticized world leaders who disregard the rule of law, although he did not name anyone specifically.

"Instead of respecting the law, those in power invoke it when it serves their interests and ignore it when it restrains them, treating even justice itself as a commodity that can be bought or sold," the pontiff said.

The Council of Churches appealed to the Pope over the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky20.09.26, 12:08 • 4936 views

The UN and other multilateral organizations are "experiencing a crisis of effectiveness," he said. "Dialogue is perceived as an obstacle to action, rather than as a resource for peace; as a farce, rather than as an opportunity to seek the common good together."

Leo, who became pope in May 2025, earlier that year provoked the displeasure of U.S. President Donald Trump by criticizing the war with Iran.

This year's session of the UN General Assembly, which concludes on Monday, has been accompanied by heated disputes. In his speech on Tuesday, Trump threatened to destroy Iran if it did not agree to terms for ending the war. On Thursday, dozens of delegates left the chamber during a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In 2025, Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from UNESCO.

Leo is making a rapid visit to three French cities, seeking to restore the Church's standing in the country after scandals involving abuse cases that shocked society.

Antonina Tumanova

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