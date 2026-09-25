Odesa region was subjected to a series of massive Russian strikes - a postal terminal was hit, and Romania scrambled F-16s

Russia once again launched a massive attack on Odesa and the Odesa region during the night of September 25. One person was killed and another was injured. Amid Russia's attack on southern Ukraine, neighboring Romania once again scrambled fighter jets. UNN reports this, citing data from Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper and Romania's Ministry of National Defence.

What Russia attacked in the Odesa region

In the Odesa region, Russia launched a "series of massive strikes on the residential sector and the logistics facilities of a postal operator," the head of the regional military administration reported.

"As a result of the attack, one person was killed and another was injured," Kiper noted.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service clarified that, according to preliminary information, a woman was killed and a man was injured in the Odesa region during the night of September 25 as a result of Russian strikes.

According to the State Emergency Service:

in Odesa District, the building of a postal terminal that had already been targeted by the enemy was damaged. At other locations, warehouse facilities were damaged and a fire broke out;

in Odesa, the Russian attack caused a fire in a private residential building.

The firefighters' work was significantly complicated by continuous air-raid alerts; all fires have now been extinguished. The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of Russia's attack.

Romania's response

Romania's Ministry of National Defence reported that "the Ministry of National Defence's radar surveillance system detected on the morning of Friday, September 25, an airborne target moving 20 kilometers east of Galați."

Two Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft, which are on air-policing duty at the 86th Air Base in Borcea, took off to monitor the situation - Romania's Ministry of National Defence stated.

An air-raid alert was declared for the population in the east of Galați County and the north of Tulcea County, and an RO-Alert message was sent at 03:27. The air raid alert ended at 04:14.

"No intrusion into the national airspace was reported," the statement said.

Russia launched massive attack on Odesa region - Romania scrambled F-16s and F-18s, while Moldova closed part of its airspace because of drones