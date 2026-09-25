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Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in Pechersk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10084 views

Drone strikes on residential and non-residential buildings were recorded in Kyiv; one person was injured. In the Kyiv region, 9 facilities were damaged.

Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in Pechersk

Kyiv remains under attack by the Russian Federation; in the morning of September 25, an enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Pechersk. Overnight, one person was reported injured in the capital, with damage recorded in at least three districts, as well as in three districts of Kyiv Oblast. UNN reports this, citing data from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

Kyiv

In the Pecherskyi district, a UAV hit a high-rise building at the level of the 7th–10th floors

- Klitschko wrote on social media.

As of the morning of September 25, the consequences of the enemy strike had been reported in three districts of Kyiv.

In addition to Pecherskyi, the mayor said, there was also damage in the Solomianskyi and Podilskyi districts:

  • in the Solomianskyi district, a UAV fell on a non-residential building. Also in the Solomianskyi district, according to preliminary information, a 25-story residential building was hit at the level of the 4th floor. In addition, the UAV's fall caused a fire in an open area near a non-residential building. Preliminary reports indicate that there is one injured person;
    • in the Podilskyi district, a UAV hit a non-residential building.

      The Kyiv office of the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian Federation's overnight attack on the capital.

      Kyiv Oblast

      The enemy also struck Kyiv Oblast again — overnight, damage was reported in three districts.

      The enemy continues its drone attacks on Kyiv Oblast. This night, damage was recorded in three districts of the oblast," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said on social media, listing the following:

      • Brovaryi district — a warehouse facility was damaged;
        • Boryspil district — a production facility was damaged;
          • Obukhiv district — three private households and four vehicles were damaged.

            In total, nine sites were damaged in the oblast. According to preliminary information, no people were injured, he added.

            The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences of the Russian Federation's overnight attack on Kyiv Oblast.

            Russia attacked with about 300 drones, approximately one in six of them jet-powered - how many were shot down25.09.26, 08:20 • 1678 views

            Julia Shramko

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            Kyiv