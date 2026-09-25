Russia attacked with about 300 drones, approximately one in six of them jet-powered - how many were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine with 295 drones during the night of September 25, 267 of which were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What the enemy attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 25 (starting at 18:00 on September 24), the enemy attacked with 295 Shahed-type attack UAVs (52 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, "Banderol"/"Dan-T", and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed and how many hit their targets

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 267 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by enemy air attack assets were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the falling of downed objects (debris) at 4 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Russia's losses in the war have exceeded 1.525 million military personnel – General Staff