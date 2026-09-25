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Russia's losses in the war have exceeded 1.525 million military personnel – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Over the past day, Russia lost 1,590 military personnel, 2 tanks, 3 MLRS systems, and 1,223 drones. The enemy's total losses reached 1,525,570 personnel.

Russia's losses in the war have exceeded 1.525 million military personnel – General Staff

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,525,570 personnel as of September 24. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,590 servicemen, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 2 tanks, 3 multiple rocket launchers, 4 air defense systems, and 13 enemy armored combat vehicles.

In addition, over the past day, Russia lost 1,223 operational-tactical UAVs and 370 vehicles and fuel tanks.

Russia's total losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 12,369 tanks, 25,415 armored combat vehicles, 50,275 artillery systems, 2,157 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,669 air defense systems.

The enemy also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 532,575 operational-tactical UAVs, 5,118 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 153,152 enemy vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,741 pieces of special equipment, and 2,736 ground robotic systems. The data is being уточнено.

As a reminder

More than 50 UN member states, as well as the EU, called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and peace talks with Ukraine.

The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW21.09.26, 07:49 • 43782 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
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