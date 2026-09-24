Britain will maintain sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman despite the EU decision - Bloomberg

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he disagreed with the European Union's decision to lift sanctions against Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman. Bloomberg reports this, citing sources familiar with the matter, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the British prime minister also told Zelenskyy that the United Kingdom would not lift sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman, and that Ukraine's allies should continue to maintain their sanctions in order to put pressure on Russia to end the war.

This criticism marks a rare rift between the United Kingdom and the EU over sanctions against Russia, which have largely been coordinated since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 - the article says.

The publication points out that Usmanov and Fridman had interests in the United Kingdom. Usmanov is best known internationally for his investments in the London football club "Arsenal." Fridman moved to London in 2013 but left the country after sanctions were imposed on him.

Recall

EU diplomats agreed to remove two Russian billionaires from the sanctions list. Restrictions against approximately 3,000 individuals and companies will be extended for three years.

"A strange decision": Zelenskyy's office reacted to the EU lifting sanctions against Fridman and Usmanov