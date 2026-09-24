The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says
Kyiv • UNN
The ambassador said that the detained Ukrainian may have had mental health problems and is in hospital. One person was killed and four were injured in the attack.
The Ukrainian man detained for a fatal attack at a monastery in Poland may have a mental disorder and is currently in a psychiatric hospital. This was stated by Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, in a comment to Slawa, UNN reports.
Details
As Bodnar noted, the Ukrainian man resides in Germany, and yesterday he attempted to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border.
"At present, everything indicates that he was refused permission to cross because he did not have an insurance policy," Bodnar said.
He noted that the man may have a mental disorder and is currently in a psychiatric hospital.
"I would not look for any extraordinary reasons at this point, because loud headlines can always fuel further escalation of tensions. In addition, I am waiting for an official statement from the police, which will provide an accurate assessment of his mental state," the ambassador added.
"Shocked by this evil, the perpetrator must answer" — Zelenskyy condemned the brutal attack carried out by a Ukrainian in Poland24.09.26, 19:04 • 2658 views
Additional information
In Poland, one person was killed and four were injured in a knife attack at a monastery of Benedictine nuns in Jarosław, in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship. Clergy members are among those affected. Police detained a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen.