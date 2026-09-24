The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says

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The Ukrainian man detained for a fatal attack at a monastery in Poland may have a mental disorder and is currently in a psychiatric hospital. This was stated by Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, in a comment to Slawa, UNN reports.

Details

As Bodnar noted, the Ukrainian man resides in Germany, and yesterday he attempted to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border.

"At present, everything indicates that he was refused permission to cross because he did not have an insurance policy," Bodnar said.

He noted that the man may have a mental disorder and is currently in a psychiatric hospital.

"I would not look for any extraordinary reasons at this point, because loud headlines can always fuel further escalation of tensions. In addition, I am waiting for an official statement from the police, which will provide an accurate assessment of his mental state," the ambassador added.

"Shocked by this evil, the perpetrator must answer" — Zelenskyy condemned the brutal attack carried out by a Ukrainian in Poland

Additional information

In Poland, one person was killed and four were injured in a knife attack at a monastery of Benedictine nuns in Jarosław, in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship. Clergy members are among those affected. Police detained a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen.