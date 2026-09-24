Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"

U.S. President Donald Trump, together with his wife Melania, came out to greet the motorcade of the Chinese leader and his wife Peng Liyuan to the accompaniment of a military band, reports UNN.

The four briefly stopped for photographs on the red carpet, after which they proceeded to the White House.

The meeting of the U.S. and Chinese leaders near the White House. Photo: AP and Reuters.

This event launches a series of proceedings, including bilateral talks, which will take place over the next few hours as part of the state visit.

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Later, as reported by Sky News, the welcoming ceremony began at the White House.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, together with their wives, stood at attention as the national anthems of China and the United States played.

Donald Trump's address at the White House. Photo: Reuters.

After that, the U.S. president approached the lectern.

He said that it was a great honor for him and Melania to welcome Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan to Washington, and noted their "truly great friendship."

Trump noted that Xi was the first Chinese leader to make a second official state visit to the United States, but that this was the first meeting between the two leaders specifically at the White House.

For his part, Xi Jinping began his remarks by saying that he was "very pleased to make a state visit to your beautiful country."

Address by the Chinese leader at the White House. Photo: Reuters.

He thanked Donald and Melania Trump for the warm reception and congratulated the United States on its recent 250th anniversary of independence.

"Both the Chinese and American peoples are great peoples," said the President of the People's Republic of China.

Trump's meeting with Xi near the aircraft was compared to Putin's reception in Alaska