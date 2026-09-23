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"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning director

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1116 views

Tom Cruise said that his character in "Digger" is unlike any previous role. The film will be released worldwide on September 30.

"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning director

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise called his character in the film "Digger" "absolutely incredible" and unlike any role he had encountered before. The movie star made the statement at the film’s world premiere in London on Tuesday, September 22, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

"He’s the kind of character who says things that some people think about, and some people can’t even imagine," the Hollywood star told Reuters.

"I have never read about a character like this. I have never read about a film like this," Cruise added.

The release of "Digger" was marked by a royal premiere attended by Britain’s Prince William and Princess Kate, following what actress Sandra Hüller described as nearly 10 years of work by Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The film generated considerable anticipation after the trailer showed Cruise transforming into eccentric oil magnate Digger Rockwell, with gray hair, facial prosthetics and a soft jumpsuit.

Cruise said that this transformation was far from the most demanding aspect of the role, pointing instead to a 10-minute monologue filmed in a single take.

Hüller, the star of "Anatomy of a Fall," said it was "wonderful" to watch Cruise perform. "It feels as though everything he has learned during 46 years of acting has come together in this character," she added.

In the film, Rockwell inadvertently triggers an environmental catastrophe that pushes the world to the brink of nuclear war before he sets out to save the planet. But the filmmakers have revealed little about the story, fueling speculation about the plot and rumors that it could be a musical, which Cruise denied.

"If you watch the film without knowing anything about it, it’s much better than if you (knew) beforehand," Hüller said, adding that the secrecy was not intended to create intrigue for its own sake.

Although Cruise described the story as an exploration of "power and greed... responsibility and irresponsibility," Australian actress Sophie Wilde said it also contains a message that art is a "vessel for catharsis."

Iñárritu, whose previous works include "Birdman" and "The Revenant," compared the process of making "Digger" to painting, saying that every shot was carefully created to immerse viewers in the film’s world.

For Emma D’Arcy, this attention to detail made working with the Mexican director feel like being part of an orchestra led by a conductor. "In "Digger," musicality was really, really important... it’s a comedy, so rhythm is kind of key," they noted.

Michael Stuhlbarg, the star of "Call Me by Your Name," recalled scenes that kept evolving during filming, with new dialogue, alternative versions and unexpected additions emerging day by day.

The actor joked that so much unusual material had been filmed that he hoped a DVD with additional production footage would be released one day.

"It was a lot of fun," he said.

"Digger" will begin its worldwide theatrical release on September 30 and will be released in cinemas in the United States and the United Kingdom on October 2.

Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career17.11.25, 10:31 • 41138 views

Julia Shramko

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