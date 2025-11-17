Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11980 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 10735 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 8366 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 13064 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
04:30 AM • 11885 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 23538 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 40607 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33347 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 62771 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 32509 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Switzerland persuaded Trump to lower US tariffs with gold and a Rolex watch - AxiosNovember 16, 11:40 PM • 11137 views
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 14393 views
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the center of Balakliia: one person died, a 14-year-old girl among the woundedNovember 17, 01:59 AM • 5112 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 12202 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 23851 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11980 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 62771 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 58370 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 111876 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 93679 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Troels Lund Poulsen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mike Pompeo
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Balakliia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 1116 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 13870 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 33339 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 111876 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 41566 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1128 views

Actor Tom Cruise received an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. This is his first award after four nominations.

Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career

Tom Cruise finally received his first Oscar in his long career as an actor and producer. UNN reports with reference to RTL.

Details

Actor Tom Cruise received an honorary Oscar on Sunday evening at the Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Cruise was previously nominated four times in the past:

  • for Best Actor for the films "Born on the Fourth of July";
    • also Best Actor in the film "Jerry Maguire";
      • for Best Supporting Actor for the film "Magnolia";
        • for Best Picture as a producer of the film "Top Gun: Maverick".

          Nicole Kidman's statements about her divorce from Tom Cruise went viral amid her breakup with Keith Urban03.10.25, 13:32 • 3655 views

          The honorary award was presented to Cruise by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and the actor himself, in a touching speech, expressed his love for cinema.

          Making movies is not what I do, it's who I am. ... Movies ignited in me a thirst for adventure, a thirst for knowledge, a thirst to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world.

          - said the American actor, who gained worldwide fame for his roles in the films "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun".

          In addition to Cruise, Debbie Allen, a director and actress, five-time Emmy winner, known for her roles in the film "Fame" and the series "Grey's Anatomy", also received an honorary Oscar.

          Iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot underwent surgery, doctors are monitoring her condition - Media17.10.25, 13:54 • 3985 views

          Among the laureates is also country singer Dolly Parton, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Due to health problems, Parton was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

          Recall

          Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas ended their romantic relationship after nine months, but remain friends. The couple realized that "the spark was gone" and decided to stop dating.

          Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé03.11.25, 12:50 • 42902 views

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          CultureUNN Lite
          Musician
          Director
          Film
          Series
          charity
          Los Angeles
          Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career | УНН