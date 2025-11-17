Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career

Tom Cruise finally received his first Oscar in his long career as an actor and producer. UNN reports with reference to RTL.

Details

Actor Tom Cruise received an honorary Oscar on Sunday evening at the Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Cruise was previously nominated four times in the past:

for Best Actor for the films "Born on the Fourth of July";

also Best Actor in the film "Jerry Maguire";

for Best Supporting Actor for the film "Magnolia";

for Best Picture as a producer of the film "Top Gun: Maverick".

The honorary award was presented to Cruise by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and the actor himself, in a touching speech, expressed his love for cinema.

Making movies is not what I do, it's who I am. ... Movies ignited in me a thirst for adventure, a thirst for knowledge, a thirst to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world. - said the American actor, who gained worldwide fame for his roles in the films "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun".

In addition to Cruise, Debbie Allen, a director and actress, five-time Emmy winner, known for her roles in the film "Fame" and the series "Grey's Anatomy", also received an honorary Oscar.

Among the laureates is also country singer Dolly Parton, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Due to health problems, Parton was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Recall

