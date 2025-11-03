Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé

Sydney Sweeney captivated racing fans by becoming the main star of the NASCAR championship in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. UNN reports with reference to The Daily Mail.

The famous Hollywood star, 28-year-old Sydney Sweeney, took to the stage of the main NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) race just hours after a fiery argument with her ex-fiancé in Los Angeles.

The actress appeared at the NASCAR championship race in Phoenix on Sunday, dressed in a racing jacket, boots, and shorts. She showed no signs of concern in front of the thousands of fans who attended the event.

But before that, on Saturday evening, the Daily Mail photographed Sweeney with 42-year-old Jonathan Davino in a car with tinted windows.

Reports later emerged that the actress exploded in anger at Davino, shouting, "I don't believe you. Please go, leave me alone."

Sweeney's tense encounter with Davino came amid rumors of her romantic relationship with music producer Scooter Braun.

Sweeney and Davino, who dated for several years and got engaged in early 2022, had previously kept their relationship private. It is currently unknown, but it is possible that the couple met on Saturday evening to discuss rekindling their romance.

