Nicole Kidman's statements about her divorce from Tom Cruise went viral amid her breakup with Keith Urban

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7998 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14210 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 12953 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 14690 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 14102 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 13926 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 17785 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30568 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52435 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42954 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
The US is pressuring Greece to sell some Mirage fighters to Ukraine through the PURL mechanismOctober 3, 01:14 AM • 13067 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - ReutersOctober 3, 01:34 AM • 21673 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 16864 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25776 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 7638 views
Publications
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7998 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14210 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25809 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 43127 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 51113 views
Actual people
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Nicole Kidman
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 7708 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 23796 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 66959 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 74681 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 55346 views
Actual
Financial Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59

Nicole Kidman's statements about her divorce from Tom Cruise went viral amid her breakup with Keith Urban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

Nicole Kidman's statements about her divorce from Tom Cruise have resurfaced following her breakup with Keith Urban. The actress joked that she can now wear heels, alluding to her ex-husband's height.

Nicole Kidman's statements about her divorce from Tom Cruise went viral amid her breakup with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman's caustic comments about her divorce from Tom Cruise have once again drawn the attention of fans after the actress's unexpected breakup with Keith Urban. Last month, the stars announced their divorce after 19 years of marriage, and now a video of her 2001 statements has gone viral again. This is reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, when the star was asked about her divorce from Cruise, Kidman replied with a smile: "Well, now I can wear heels." Her statement went viral online. The fact is that Tom Cruise's height is 178 centimeters, the same as Kidman's. Thus, after divorcing Cruise, Kidman joked about him, stating that she could finally wear heels.

During an interview on "The Late Show" with David Letterman, the star joked with her already winged phrase.

Moving on. And now we're moving on

– Kidman encouraged the host and viewers after her joke.

Writer Rowling calls Watson "ignorant" over transgender rights dispute – BBC30.09.25, 15:07 • 4476 views

Kidman and Urban have been married since 2006 and have two daughters – 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret. After the shocking divorce, the actress, according to People, is relying on family support during this difficult period. An insider for the publication noted: "She didn't want this. She fought to save the marriage."

Kidman is also the mother of daughter Bella (32) and son Connor (30) from her first marriage to Tom Cruise.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban broke up after almost 20 years of marriage.

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor01.05.25, 16:27 • 26076 views

Stepan Haftko

Culture
Nicole Kidman