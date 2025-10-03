Nicole Kidman's statements about her divorce from Tom Cruise went viral amid her breakup with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman's caustic comments about her divorce from Tom Cruise have once again drawn the attention of fans after the actress's unexpected breakup with Keith Urban. Last month, the stars announced their divorce after 19 years of marriage, and now a video of her 2001 statements has gone viral again. This is reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, when the star was asked about her divorce from Cruise, Kidman replied with a smile: "Well, now I can wear heels." Her statement went viral online. The fact is that Tom Cruise's height is 178 centimeters, the same as Kidman's. Thus, after divorcing Cruise, Kidman joked about him, stating that she could finally wear heels.

During an interview on "The Late Show" with David Letterman, the star joked with her already winged phrase.

Moving on. And now we're moving on – Kidman encouraged the host and viewers after her joke.

Kidman and Urban have been married since 2006 and have two daughters – 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret. After the shocking divorce, the actress, according to People, is relying on family support during this difficult period. An insider for the publication noted: "She didn't want this. She fought to save the marriage."

Kidman is also the mother of daughter Bella (32) and son Connor (30) from her first marriage to Tom Cruise.

Recall

