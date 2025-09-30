Writer Rowling calls Watson "ignorant" over transgender rights dispute – BBC

J.K. Rowling sharply responded to Emma Watson after the "Harry Potter" actress spoke about their relationship and public disagreements regarding gender identity. The dispute arose against the backdrop of Watson's comments about supporting the transgender community and her long-standing relationship with the writer. This is reported in a BBC article, writes UNN.

Like other people who have never experienced adult life devoid of wealth and fame, Emma has so little real-world experience that she doesn't realize how ignorant she is. — Rowling wrote on the social network X.

Last week, Watson stated that she still loves Rowling and refuses to "cancel her" despite their differences. In an interview, she noted: "I can love her, I can know that she loved me." The actress emphasized that despite criticism of Rowling, she values the writer and the opportunity to play Hermione: "There is no world where I could ever cross her out (from my life – ed.). That's true."

Rowling emphasized that her attitude towards Watson changed after a series of events, including during the 2022 BAFTA ceremony, when Watson's speech was perceived as support for the transgender community.

Emma just publicly added more fuel to the fire, but thought that one line of concern from her would assure me of her deep compassion and kindness. — the writer stated.

She also recalled her own life experience: "I was not a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous... So I understand from my own life experience what it means for women and girls, deprived of her privileges, to despise women's rights."

Rowling summarized her feelings for the actress: "Emma has every right to disagree with me and even publicly discuss her feelings for me, but I have the same right, and I have finally decided to exercise it."

This dispute has become part of a larger discussion about transgender rights and freedom of expression, in which the actress and writer are on opposite sides.

