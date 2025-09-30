Writer Rowling calls Watson "ignorant" over transgender rights dispute – BBC

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
11:14 AM • 10495 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 25940 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 44224 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 24633 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 23492 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 21359 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 20779 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22851 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 68079 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146723 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
70%
757mm
Popular news
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVASeptember 30, 04:42 AM • 17138 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideo08:08 AM • 21465 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 20722 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19504 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 11962 views
Publications
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 1784 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 44224 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 68079 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146723 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 71818 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Copenhagen
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 10438 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19644 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 24902 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 26790 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 39025 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
T-90
The Guardian
Nord Stream

Writer Rowling calls Watson "ignorant" over transgender rights dispute – BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1402 views

Writer J.K. Rowling sharply responded to Emma Watson, calling her "ignorant" over disagreements about gender identity. Rowling believes that Watson does not understand real life due to her privileged position.

Writer Rowling calls Watson "ignorant" over transgender rights dispute – BBC

J.K. Rowling sharply responded to Emma Watson after the "Harry Potter" actress spoke about their relationship and public disagreements regarding gender identity. The dispute arose against the backdrop of Watson's comments about supporting the transgender community and her long-standing relationship with the writer. This is reported in a BBC article, writes UNN.

Details

Like other people who have never experienced adult life devoid of wealth and fame, Emma has so little real-world experience that she doesn't realize how ignorant she is.

— Rowling wrote on the social network X.

Last week, Watson stated that she still loves Rowling and refuses to "cancel her" despite their differences. In an interview, she noted: "I can love her, I can know that she loved me." The actress emphasized that despite criticism of Rowling, she values the writer and the opportunity to play Hermione: "There is no world where I could ever cross her out (from my life – ed.). That's true."

Police in the USA stopped world boxing champion Terence Crawford at gunpoint30.09.25, 14:17 • 1448 views

Rowling emphasized that her attitude towards Watson changed after a series of events, including during the 2022 BAFTA ceremony, when Watson's speech was perceived as support for the transgender community.

Emma just publicly added more fuel to the fire, but thought that one line of concern from her would assure me of her deep compassion and kindness.

— the writer stated.

She also recalled her own life experience: "I was not a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous... So I understand from my own life experience what it means for women and girls, deprived of her privileges, to despise women's rights."

Rowling summarized her feelings for the actress: "Emma has every right to disagree with me and even publicly discuss her feelings for me, but I have the same right, and I have finally decided to exercise it."

This dispute has become part of a larger discussion about transgender rights and freedom of expression, in which the actress and writer are on opposite sides.

Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail29.09.25, 13:42 • 39027 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCultureNews of the World