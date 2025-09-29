Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail

$41.480.01
10:00 AM • 1352 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 12151 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM • 3530 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 23739 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 46615 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69053 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 49821 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44126 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 66475 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72733 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 24271 views
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATOSeptember 29, 02:43 AM • 15250 views
Maia Sandu's party leads in Moldovan parliamentary elections: over 98% of protocols processedSeptember 29, 03:06 AM • 4588 views
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in US06:18 AM • 6256 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 14637 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 3046 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 4162 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 69357 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 162338 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 82280 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keith Kellogg
Serhiy Leshchenko
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Europe
Moldova
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 960 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 14786 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 24414 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 34670 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 97815 views
The Guardian
R-360 Neptune
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Fox News

Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

Victoria Beckham fueled rumors of a Spice Girls reunion by posting a video from an Oasis concert and tagging all band members. This happened amid discussions about the band's 30th anniversary and a possible world tour.

Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail

Victoria Beckham once again excited Spice Girls fans by hinting at a possible reunion of the group. At the Oasis concert at Wembley, she shared a video on her Instagram from the packed venue, captioning it with the word "Tempting…" and tagging all four bandmates: Geri Horner, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Mel B. This is reported in a Daily Mail article, writes UNN.

Details

On Sunday evening, Victoria Beckham thrilled Spice Girls fans, admitting she was "tempted" by a reunion on the final night of Oasis' reunion tour.

— the Daily Mail article states.

Rumors of a Spice Girls comeback have been circulating for several months: in April, information emerged about the group's plans to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a world tour. According to sources, Geri, Emma, Mel B, and Mel C were discussing details in Miami, while Victoria reportedly remained outside the process. 

However, her recent comment showed that she is open to the idea: "It's a positive thing. So much bad is happening, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality."

The group, formed in 1994, became the most popular female group of all time, selling over 100 million records. The Spice Girls have reunited multiple times: for a performance at the closing of the 2012 Olympics, tours in 2007–2008, and in 2019, although Victoria participated only in limited events, as she has since focused on her career as a fashion designer.

The new hint at a reunion caused a wave of emotions among fans and once again raised the question: will the legendary group manage to get together for a full-scale world tour.

53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce26.09.25, 10:07 • 54544 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureUNN Lite