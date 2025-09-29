Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail

Victoria Beckham once again excited Spice Girls fans by hinting at a possible reunion of the group. At the Oasis concert at Wembley, she shared a video on her Instagram from the packed venue, captioning it with the word "Tempting…" and tagging all four bandmates: Geri Horner, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Mel B. This is reported in a Daily Mail article, writes UNN.

Details

On Sunday evening, Victoria Beckham thrilled Spice Girls fans, admitting she was "tempted" by a reunion on the final night of Oasis' reunion tour. — the Daily Mail article states.

Rumors of a Spice Girls comeback have been circulating for several months: in April, information emerged about the group's plans to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a world tour. According to sources, Geri, Emma, Mel B, and Mel C were discussing details in Miami, while Victoria reportedly remained outside the process.

However, her recent comment showed that she is open to the idea: "It's a positive thing. So much bad is happening, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality."

The group, formed in 1994, became the most popular female group of all time, selling over 100 million records. The Spice Girls have reunited multiple times: for a performance at the closing of the 2012 Olympics, tours in 2007–2008, and in 2019, although Victoria participated only in limited events, as she has since focused on her career as a fashion designer.

The new hint at a reunion caused a wave of emotions among fans and once again raised the question: will the legendary group manage to get together for a full-scale world tour.

